Retail Value : Apr 05, 2019 | Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Mariner Square (pdf)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
RVI Announces Sale of Mariner Square
BEACHWOOD, OHIO --- On April 5, 2019, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Mariner Square (Spring Hill, FL) for $17.0 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 22 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.
About RVI
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.
