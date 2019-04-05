Log in
Retail Value : Apr 05, 2019 | Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Mariner Square (pdf)

04/05/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Retail Value Inc.

For additional information:

3300 Enterprise Parkway

Matthew Ostrower, EVP and

Beachwood, OH 44122

Chief Financial Officer

216-755-5500

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

RVI Announces Sale of Mariner Square

BEACHWOOD, OHIO --- On April 5, 2019, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Mariner Square (Spring Hill, FL) for $17.0 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 22 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

Disclaimer

Retail Value Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:57:06 UTC
