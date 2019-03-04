Retail Value : Mar 04, 2019 | Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Lowe's Home Improvement (pdf)

Log in
Retail Value : Mar 04, 2019 | Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Lowe's Home Improvement

03/04/2019 | 04:10pm EST

Retail Value Inc.

3300 Enterprise Parkway Beachwood, OH 44122 216-755-5500

For additional information: Matthew Ostrower, EVP and

Chief Financial Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

RVI Announces Sale of Lowe's Home Improvement

BEACHWOOD, OHIO --- On March 4, 2019, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Lowe's Home Improvement (Hendersonville, TN) for $16.1 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 24 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available atwww.retailvalueinc.com.

Disclaimer

Retail Value Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 21:09:04 UTC
