Retail industry leaders inform President Trump's advisory group on reopening the U.S. economy

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay

WASHINGTON - The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to his participation with other retail industry and business leaders on today's White House call for the initiation of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

'Retailers are on the front line and fully engaged in their communities in this war against coronavirus. The health of their associates, customers and communities is their number one priority.

'We are grateful to President Trump, Vice President Pence and Secretary Mnuchin for bringing together some of the most successful business leaders in the world to gather their perspective on how businesses and consumers are being impacted by this pandemic. We will work together to ensure these issues are addressed and to determine a sensible and safe path forward for getting the country back to business.

'Almost every sector in the economy has been greatly impacted by this crisis, and retail is at the top of that list. Our industry is responsible for 52 million American jobs, many of which have been impacted or are at continued risk while businesses stay closed. In the first three months of this crisis, it is possible that 6.1 million retail jobs will be lost.

'When the health conditions are right for reopening, our members will be ready to provide service to customers with effective safeguards and protocols in place.

'We commend President Trump for convening this group and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Administration, Congressional and state leaders, and the professional medical community to reopen our economy and put America back to work.'

