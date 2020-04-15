Log in
Retail industry leaders inform President Trump's advisory group on reopening the U.S. economy

04/15/2020 | 12:51pm EDT
For immediate release
April 15, 2020
press@nrf.com
(855) NRF-PRESS
VP, Communications and Public Affairs
(855) NRF-PRESS

'Almost every sector in the economy has been greatly impacted by this crisis, and retail is at the top of that list. '

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay

WASHINGTON - The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to his participation with other retail industry and business leaders on today's White House call for the initiation of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

'Retailers are on the front line and fully engaged in their communities in this war against coronavirus. The health of their associates, customers and communities is their number one priority.

'We are grateful to President Trump, Vice President Pence and Secretary Mnuchin for bringing together some of the most successful business leaders in the world to gather their perspective on how businesses and consumers are being impacted by this pandemic. We will work together to ensure these issues are addressed and to determine a sensible and safe path forward for getting the country back to business.

'Almost every sector in the economy has been greatly impacted by this crisis, and retail is at the top of that list. Our industry is responsible for 52 million American jobs, many of which have been impacted or are at continued risk while businesses stay closed. In the first three months of this crisis, it is possible that 6.1 million retail jobs will be lost.

'When the health conditions are right for reopening, our members will be ready to provide service to customers with effective safeguards and protocols in place.

'We commend President Trump for convening this group and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Administration, Congressional and state leaders, and the professional medical community to reopen our economy and put America back to work.'

About NRF
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies

Disclaimer

NRF - National Retail Federation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 16:50:06 UTC
