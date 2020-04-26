Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Retail losses from Bank of China oil investment product could hit $1.3 billion - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 06:57am EDT
Dock worker wearing a face mask looks at an oil tanker unloading crude oil at a port in Qingdao

Retail investors may have lost more than 9 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) from a structured crude oil product marketed by the Bank of China, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday citing official sources.

More than 60,000 individual investors have lost deposits worth as much as 4.2 billion yuan, it said. A third of the total had invested more than 50,000 yuan each.

A spokesman for Bank of China declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The Bank of China's crude oil "bao" is sold to individual customers and linked to domestic and foreign crude oil futures contracts, including Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

The Bank of China last week settled trades after WTI futures prices fell below $0 for the first time, ending at minus $37.63 per barrel as traders paid to get rid of their oil.

The bank held between 24,000 and 25,000 long positions, with each position the equivalent of 1,000 barrels, leading to an estimated loss of 5.8 billion yuan, Caixin said.

The bank said last Friday that it was "deeply disturbed" by the losses incurred by its investors and blamed volatility in the global oil market brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by David Stanway, Emily Chow and Cheng Leng; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aLebanon's top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
RE
08:13aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
08:11aPlans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus ?immunity? levels, Trudeau says
RE
07:58aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism calls for public comment on "Schedule of Services"
PU
07:38aU.S. response to virus splinters into acrimony and uncertainty
RE
07:20aRwandAir cuts salaries by 8-65% due to coronavirus -internal memo
RE
07:05aItaly to reopen some businesses as early as this week
RE
06:57aRetail losses from Bank of China oil investment product could hit $1.3 billion - report
RE
06:55aChina's March soybean imports from Brazil fall on cargo delay
RE
06:20aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
3SAP SE : SAP : The “Dietmar Hopp Spirit”
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group