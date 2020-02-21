Log in
Retail sales index - January 2020

02/21/2020 | 05:47am EST

In January 2020 retail sales[1] at constant prices[2] were by 3.4% higher than the year before (against a growth of 6.1% in January 2019). Compared with December 2019 retail sales decreased by 20.6%.

Retail sales of goods by type of enterprise activity

Among the groups with a significant share in total retail sales an increase in January 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019 (at constant prices) was observed in enterprises trading in motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts (by 3.5% against an increase of 5.9% the year before) and in units selling solid, liquid and gaseous fuels (by 2.5% against an increase of 4.5% the year before). Within groups with a lower share in total retail sales the highest increase was noted in entities classified into the group ' textiles, clothing, footwear' (by 10.5%).A decrease in retail sales was reported by enterprises from groups: 'newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores' (by 4.8%); 'food, beverages, and tobacco products (by 0.9%); 'others' (by 0.5%).

[1] Data concerns trade and non-trade enterprises employing more than 9 persons. Groups of enterprises were created on the basis of the Polish Classification of Activities (PKD 2007) and a given enterprise is included to a specific category by predominating kind of activity and according to its present organizational status in mentioned period. The recorded changes of rise or fall of the volume of retail sales in particular groups of enterprises activity may result from a change in the predominating kind of activity and organisational changes (e.g. a merger of enterprises). This does not have impact on the dynamics of the total retail sales.

[2] Preliminary data

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:46:04 UTC
