Retail trade - June 2020

05.08.2020

Code: 120019-20

In June, sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 2.0%, year‑on‑year (y-o-y). Non-adjusted sales stagnated. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.2%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1) increased in real terms (at constant prices) by 0.2%, m-o-m, in June. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 7.6%, while sales for sale of food decreased by 0.3% and sales for sale of non-food goods dropped by 0.7%.

Sales in retail trade adjusted for calendar effects decreased by 2.0%, y-o-y. Sales for sale of automotive fuel decreased by 10.8% and sales for sale of food dropped by 3.8%, while sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 1.4%. There were two working days more in June 2020 compared to June 2019.

Non-adjusted sales in retail trade stagnated, y-o-y. Decrease of sale of automotive fuel (by 8.4%) and food (by 3.3%) was compensated by growth of sale of non-food goods (by 4.7%).

The highest sales growth was in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet2) (by 27.8%). In specialised stores with non-food goods, sales increased for sale of other household equipment (by 9.9%), information and communication equipment (by 6.1%), cultural and recreation goods (by 4.3%), and dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods (by 2.3%). On the other hand, sales decreased in stores with clothing, footwear and leather goods (by 16.4%). Sales for sale of food decreased in specialised stores by 2.4% and in non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating they decreased by 3.4%.

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 100.5%. It was influenced mainly by higher prices of food, clothing, footwear and leather goods, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles, other household equipment, and cultural and recreation goods. On the other hand, prices decreased in information and communication equipment and automotive fuel.

Seasonally adjusted sales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) increased in real terms (at constant prices) by 8.7%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased by 17.3%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.8%, y-o-y; sales for repair of motor vehicles decreased by 5.2%, y‑o‑y, and sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 13.5%, y‑o-y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications/news-releases.

For the whole Q2 2020, sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles1) adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 4.0%, y-o-y;non-adjusted sales decreased by 4.1%. Non-adjusted sales for sale of non‑food goods decreased by 1.3%, y-o-y, for sale of food they decreased by 3.5%, y-o-y, and sales for sale of automotive fuel dropped by 17.3%, y-o-y. Sales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 30.3%, y-o-y;non‑adjusted ones decreased by 30.2%. Non‑adjusted sales for repair of motor vehicles dropped by 22.9%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 32.0%, y‑o‑y.

We note that with regards to extraordinary measures in retail trade related to the Covid-19 disease, previously released data may undergo a significant revision. The eventuality of a revision is owing to the fact that part of the data, which is typically modelled based on VAT tax returns for the previous periods, had to be estimated.

We express our great thanks to all enterprises, which have provided the CZSO with data in this difficult situation and thus enabled the CZSO to process the results.

Notes:

All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices.

Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.

Data for May 2020 have been revised. Data for June 2020 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2020 will be published in March 2021.