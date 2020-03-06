Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail turnover falls 0.3 per cent in January (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

Retail turnover falls 0.3 per cent in January


Australian retail turnover fell 0.3 per cent in January 2020, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a fall of 0.7 per cent in December 2019.

'Bushfires in January negatively impacted a range of retail businesses across a variety of industries' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Retailers reported a range of impacts that reduced customer numbers, including interruptions to trading hours and tourism.'

There were falls for household goods retailing (-1.1 per cent), department stores (-2.2 per cent), clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-1.1 per cent), cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (-0.3 per cent), and other retailing (-0.1 per cent). These falls were partially offset by a rise in food retailing (0.4 per cent).

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were falls in Western Australia (-1.1 per cent), Victoria (-0.2 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (-2.3 per cent), New South Wales (-0.1 per cent), Queensland (-0.1 per cent), Tasmania (-0.5 per cent), and the Northern Territory (-0.5 per cent). South Australia (0.1 per cent) rose in seasonally adjusted terms in January 2020.

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.1 per cent in January 2020, following a 0.1 per cent rise in December 2019. Compared to January 2019, the trend estimate rose 2.3 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 6.3 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in January 2020. In January 2019, online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Sale of Context
PU
04:48aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil and republic of uzbekistan to develop partnership
PU
04:48aNASDAQ : Lánasjóður sveitarfélaga - ársuppgjör og kynningarfundur
PU
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GEM Notice
PU
04:48aCAMSING INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of auditor
PU
04:45aDEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:44aGOE : Legendary Maverick Hunter Zero Added in New TEPPEN Expansion ‘Haunted by Memories'
BU
04:43aLEE KEE : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director, Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees
PU
04:43aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : :Disclosure of Director's Interest - Lim Hock Chye Daniel
PU
04:43aDRAGON CROWN : Inside information profit warning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : HSBC sends home 100 London staff, confirms China coronavirus case
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Schroders marks £500 billion asset record as profit dips
4GILEAD SCIENCES : Pfizer weighs working with BioNTech on potential coronavirus vaccine - R&D head
5Oil drops on demand doubts, fears that producer output cuts not yet agreed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group