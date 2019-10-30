Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

Both the British benchmark indexes <.FTMC> dipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, with markets also keenly awaiting direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve on further monetary policy action.

In news-related moves, Next dropped 3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the company said sales in September were hit by unusually warm weather, while small-cap passport maker De La Rue plunged nearly 30% to its lowest in two decades after another profit warning.

