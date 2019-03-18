Log in
Retailers Are Embracing in-Store Analytics to Gain a Front Liner Advantage – Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know How in-Store Analytics Has Transformed the Retail Landscape

03/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on in-store retail analytics and its importance in today’s complex retail scenario. We are aware that a lot of effort needs to be put into running a successful retail chain, besides employing a robust business framework. Retailers across industries operate differently and handle different products and clientele, but the basic business operations remain the same across sub-segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005426/en/

Benefits of in-Store Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benefits of in-Store Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

By leveraging the insights gained from in-store analytics businesses can not only maximize their store’s performance but also better understand customer needs and preferences. Also, in-store analytics helps retailers to understand in-store customer behaviors by offering heat maps for foot traffic and customer attention to help design better store layouts.

“In-store analytics helps brick-and-mortar stores to gather and analyze data generated across customer touchpoints and converts them into actionable insights that empower retailers to take cohesive business decisions,” says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s advanced retail analytics frameworks and data models coupled with domain knowledge can help retailers to jump-start their in-store analytics journey. Request a FREE demo to know more!

How can in-store analytics benefit businesses?

  • Offers in-depth customer-centric insights

In-store analytics offers in-depth insights that empower retailers to better understand customer needs and behaviors. This can not only help improve their product and service offerings but also has the potential to better manage product inventory.

The inability to understand the complex datasets revolves around the fact that retailers are not well equipped and lack analytic insights that can help transform their business approach. However, businesses can eliminate expensive surveys and instantly capture insight-rich customer data using in-store analytics. Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of retail analytics solutions.

  • Helps improve the in-store experience

In-store analytics has the potential to transform the store layout and improve customer experience across different business segments. Enhanced insights into customer buying patterns further helps retailers to better plan product placement and enhance service efficiency.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
