Retailers Are Embracing in-Store Analytics to Gain a Front Liner Advantage – Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know How in-Store Analytics Has Transformed the Retail Landscape

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource
on in-store
retail analytics and its
importance in today’s complex retail scenario. We are aware that a lot
of effort needs to be put into running a successful retail chain,
besides employing a robust business framework. Retailers across
industries operate differently and handle different products and
clientele, but the basic business operations remain the same across
sub-segments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005426/en/
Benefits of in-Store Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)
By leveraging the insights gained from in-store analytics businesses can
not only maximize their store’s performance but also better understand
customer needs and preferences. Also, in-store analytics helps retailers
to understand in-store customer behaviors by offering heat maps for foot
traffic and customer attention to help design better store layouts.
“In-store analytics helps brick-and-mortar stores to gather and
analyze data generated across customer touchpoints and converts them
into actionable insights that empower retailers to take cohesive
business decisions,” says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.
Quantzig’s advanced retail analytics frameworks and data models
coupled with domain knowledge can help retailers to jump-start their
in-store analytics journey. Request
a FREE demo to know more!
How can in-store analytics benefit businesses?
-
Offers in-depth customer-centric insights
In-store analytics offers in-depth insights that empower retailers to
better understand customer needs and behaviors. This can not only help
improve their product and service offerings but also has the potential
to better manage product inventory.
The inability to understand the complex datasets revolves around
the fact that retailers are not well equipped and lack analytic insights
that can help transform their business approach. However, businesses can
eliminate expensive surveys and instantly capture insight-rich customer
data using in-store analytics.
Request a free proposal to know more about our
portfolio of retail analytics solutions.
-
Helps improve the in-store experience
In-store analytics has the potential to transform the store layout and
improve customer experience across different business segments. Enhanced
insights into customer buying patterns further helps retailers to better
plan product placement and enhance service efficiency.
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005426/en/