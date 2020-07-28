Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retailers Encouraged by Key Provisions in HEALS Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT
For immediate release
July 28, 2020
press@nrf.com
(855) NRF-PRESS

'These important steps will continue progress toward sustaining the reopening of the economy.'

NRF Senior Vice President David French

WASHINGTON - The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French regarding the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act, the Republican version of additional stimulus funds, in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

While understanding that the HEALS Act introduced by Majority Leader McConnell has a long way to go before Congress agrees to a final compromise, we are very pleased to see the targeted and temporary liability protection for businesses and schools as well as a package of economic stimulus provisions through direct aid to individuals and a hybrid extension of enhanced federal unemployment insurance. These important steps will continue progress toward sustaining the reopening of the economy. Also, allowing eligible businesses to take a second Paycheck Protection Program loan addresses the uncertain length of the crisis and the package includes critical tax provisions that will help offset the enormous costs of personal protective equipment and allow more businesses to utilize the enhanced employee retention credit.


About NRF
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

Disclaimer

NRF - National Retail Federation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : MTS Receives Russia's First 5G License
PU
10:06aLCI INDUSTRIES : Lippert Components Introduces Innovative Pop-Up Roof for Class-B Vans
PU
10:06aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 July 2020 (62 KB)
PU
10:06aEURO AREA ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS BY INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR : first quarter of 2020 (421 KB)
PU
10:06a$70 million in financial assistance to support renewable natural gas (RNG) production in Québec
PU
10:06aSOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020
PU
10:06aPOLARIS : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
PU
10:06aHolzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of Guidewire Investors and Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10:06aInvestigation of Vaxart Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
10:05aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH shares fall as luxury giant's second-quarter results underwhelm
4DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..
5MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group