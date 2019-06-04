Retailers Must Keep Abreast with the Industry Trends to Outcompete the Global Competition in 2019 | Quantzig Lists the Top Retail Analytics Trends That Can Help You Drive Business Outcomes

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article
which lists out the top
retail analytics trends that are sure to drive business outcomes
this year. With the proliferation of new technology and the changing
retail landscape, leveraging retail analytics to better understand the
business environment is more of a necessity for retailers looking to up
their game. Looking ahead to 2019 and beyond, our experts predict that
there would be a significant surge in analytical investments by players
across industries.
Top Retail Analytics Trends for 2019 and Beyond (Graphic: Business Wire)
At Quantzig, we’re continually capturing inputs from our clients, and
over the course of the year, we’ve noticed a few clear trends that have
affected several business aspects of retailers. Our retail analytics
experts have curated a list of the top retail analytics trends that are
key drivers of retail transformation.
To sustain a competitive edge in today’s hyper-competitive retail
scenario, it’s essential to keep abreast with the recent industry
Top Retail Analytics Trends: 2019 and Beyond
AI-powered retail analytics helps maximize business outcomes
It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we live in the artificial intelligence
era. As such, AI-based retail analytics trends have literally
transformed every aspect of the retail industry. With its growing
popularity, the use of artificial intelligence techniques is poised to
bring about several changes in the retail landscape.
5G networks allow retailers to take a leap forward
5G networks are expected to lay the infrastructure for autonomous
vehicles to communicate with the internet and deliver goods from
retailers to their customers. Faster connectivity will eventually make
it possible to leverage real-time, augmented, and virtual reality tools.
Retail analytics takes inventory awareness to new levels
Businesses that are well-equipped to meet the dynamic needs of their
customers are poised to gain a leading edge in the market. Retail
analytics helps businesses to effectively track and manage their
inventories, helping them maximize business growth.
