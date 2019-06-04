Retailers Must Keep Abreast with the Industry Trends to Outcompete the Global Competition in 2019 | Quantzig Lists the Top Retail Analytics Trends That Can Help You Drive Business Outcomes

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article which lists out the top retail analytics trends that are sure to drive business outcomes this year. With the proliferation of new technology and the changing retail landscape, leveraging retail analytics to better understand the business environment is more of a necessity for retailers looking to up their game. Looking ahead to 2019 and beyond, our experts predict that there would be a significant surge in analytical investments by players across industries.

At Quantzig, we’re continually capturing inputs from our clients, and over the course of the year, we’ve noticed a few clear trends that have affected several business aspects of retailers. Our retail analytics experts have curated a list of the top retail analytics trends that are key drivers of retail transformation.

Top Retail Analytics Trends: 2019 and Beyond

AI-powered retail analytics helps maximize business outcomes

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we live in the artificial intelligence era. As such, AI-based retail analytics trends have literally transformed every aspect of the retail industry. With its growing popularity, the use of artificial intelligence techniques is poised to bring about several changes in the retail landscape.

5G networks allow retailers to take a leap forward

5G networks are expected to lay the infrastructure for autonomous vehicles to communicate with the internet and deliver goods from retailers to their customers. Faster connectivity will eventually make it possible to leverage real-time, augmented, and virtual reality tools.

Retail analytics takes inventory awareness to new levels

Businesses that are well-equipped to meet the dynamic needs of their customers are poised to gain a leading edge in the market. Retail analytics helps businesses to effectively track and manage their inventories, helping them maximize business growth.

