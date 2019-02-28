Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retailers Select Bell and Howell for Supply Chain Innovation Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Durham, NC, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell was awarded the “Retailers’ Choice” at the 2019 (R)Tech Supply Chain Awards by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) at LINK2019 in Orlando, FL. Seven finalists were judged on their ability to help retailers innovate in the areas of Customer Experience, Internal Operations, Leveraging Data, Automation, and Supply Chain Management. Bell and Howell was voted by retailers in attendance as their choice for most innovative solution.

“This award is a tremendous honor for Bell and Howell,” said Christopher Hill, vice president of click-and-collect solutions at Bell and Howell. “We are committed to helping retailers innovate with technology to deliver a frictionless in-store pickup experience for their online shoppers. It means so much to have retailers across the board recognize the value that we’re bringing to the industry.”

Bell and Howell’s turnkey click-and-collect solutions enables retailers of all sizes to deliver a fast and convenient in-store pickup experience. Combined with IoT-enabled services, advanced data analytics and remote monitoring capabilities, retailers now have a holistic solution to streamline store operations and provide a more personalized and convenient customer experience.

"The Awards are an unparalleled opportunity to expose retailers to true innovators whose technology can empower the industry to achieve seamless supply chains," said Lisa LaBruno, RILA's executive vice president of retail operations & innovation. "Today's winners not only embody the spirit of innovation propelling the retail industry forward today, but they have developed tangible solutions to some of retail's biggest supply chain challenges.”

Bell and Howell is bringing their award-winning click-and-collect solutions to Shoptalk, March 3-5 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #4002 to experience the automated pickup solutions that are creating all the buzz, including the Cleveron 402 and BH QuickRx. While there, you can talk with our team of experts and learn more about how Bell and Howell can help improve your operations and customer experience.

###

About Bell and Howell
Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell leverages innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company delivers comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, production mail, and consumer packaging automation. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, with more than 750 service engineers, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

0_medium_Bell-and-Howell-Logo_CMYK.jpg
 


Brian Irish
Bell and Howell
919 767-7726
Brian.Irish@bhemail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pUNIQURE N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:36pWHIRLPOOL : New Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection Brings Iconic Style to any Kitchen
PU
03:36pPARA RESOURCES : Announces the Star-up of the Gold Road Mill
PU
03:36pACCIONA : La sociedad remite informe de resultados en inglés a 31/12/18
PU
03:36pCINEPLEX : Recognized as One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for the Third Time
PU
03:36pUNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:36pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays
RE
03:35pOneH2 Receives $250,000 Grant From The State Of North Carolina
PR
03:35pAmarillo Gold at the PDAC 2019
GL
03:34pBrent eases as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.