Retailers Select Bell and Howell for Supply Chain Innovation Award

Durham, NC, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell was awarded the “Retailers’ Choice” at the 2019 (R)Tech Supply Chain Awards by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) at LINK2019 in Orlando, FL. Seven finalists were judged on their ability to help retailers innovate in the areas of Customer Experience, Internal Operations, Leveraging Data, Automation, and Supply Chain Management. Bell and Howell was voted by retailers in attendance as their choice for most innovative solution.



“This award is a tremendous honor for Bell and Howell,” said Christopher Hill, vice president of click-and-collect solutions at Bell and Howell. “We are committed to helping retailers innovate with technology to deliver a frictionless in-store pickup experience for their online shoppers. It means so much to have retailers across the board recognize the value that we’re bringing to the industry.”



Bell and Howell’s turnkey click-and-collect solutions enables retailers of all sizes to deliver a fast and convenient in-store pickup experience. Combined with IoT-enabled services, advanced data analytics and remote monitoring capabilities, retailers now have a holistic solution to streamline store operations and provide a more personalized and convenient customer experience.



"The Awards are an unparalleled opportunity to expose retailers to true innovators whose technology can empower the industry to achieve seamless supply chains," said Lisa LaBruno, RILA's executive vice president of retail operations & innovation. "Today's winners not only embody the spirit of innovation propelling the retail industry forward today, but they have developed tangible solutions to some of retail's biggest supply chain challenges.”



Bell and Howell is bringing their award-winning click-and-collect solutions to Shoptalk, March 3-5 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #4002 to experience the automated pickup solutions that are creating all the buzz, including the Cleveron 402 and BH QuickRx. While there, you can talk with our team of experts and learn more about how Bell and Howell can help improve your operations and customer experience.



About Bell and Howell

Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell leverages innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company delivers comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, production mail, and consumer packaging automation. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, with more than 750 service engineers, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

