Retailers Succeed with Single Smart Sensor Strategy for Inventory Management and Loss Prevention

Johnson Controls today announced the first customer deployment of its
single smart sensor strategy, using the TrueVUE radio frequency
identification (RFID)-enabled solution to manage inventory while also
leveraging the technology for merchandise protection — traditionally
accomplished by two different solutions with different sensors and data
capture infrastructures. Sensormatic
Solutions now supports a single smart sensor platform as part of its
inventory intelligence portfolio to help retailers maintain inventory
accuracy, on-floor availability, support omni-channel fulfillment and
enhance merchandise protection. By combining insights into retail
inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions
powers operational excellence at scale with smart offerings for
frictionless shopper experiences.
A premier global fashion retailer with 250+ North American stores is one
of the first Sensormatic Solutions customers to adopt this innovative
smart sensor platform. As a retailer committed to delivering unique and
engaging in-store customer experiences it’s critical to have a high
level of accuracy and visibility into all merchandise styles, colors and
sizes across the locations. The iconic retailer chose the TrueVUE
solution to gain accurate and timely inventory and shrink visibility
across their entire portfolio using a single smart label. With the fast
turn in fashion, they need to keep floors stocked at all times to meet
shopper demand, while accessing real-time insight into item location
across the stores.
“Today’s influential global brands are looking for intelligent ways to
help increase overall inventory productivity, maximize sales floor
assortment and decrease losses due to theft and shrink. All of this
leads to a better shopping experience for their customers,” said Brent
Brown, vice president & general manager of Inventory Intelligence & IoT,
Sensormatic Solutions. “In addition, they are looking for the
incremental cost savings associated with migrating to a single smart
sensor to support these strategic initiatives.”
Several other progressive apparel retailers have embraced this smart
sensor strategy and are currently in the deployment phase. Sensormatic’s
RFID-based TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence solution enables sales
associates to know the exact number and location of items by style, size
and color to ensure on-floor availability and timely sales floor
replenishment. These solutions now also include the ability to know
exactly what has been lost to help both minimize the problem and
maximize on-floor availability. Having a consistently well-stocked
merchandise presentation and a real-time view into inventory
availability helps retailers keep pace with fashion trends and meet
shopper needs.
