Retailers United : Awards Rubin Singer as First Grant Recipient of COVID-19 Relief Fund and Announces Inaugural Pitch Competition

Retailers United proudly announces Rubin Singer as its first grant recipient with a $20K gift given to the iconic fashion designer aiding in the reopening of his business. In keeping with the mission of Retailers United, the organization provides financial assistance to those in the retail industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. “Our grant program gives recipients access to the array of expertise offered by our Advisory Board in tech, retail, marketing and business,” says Kay Unger, Retailers United Board Member, President and Founder of Kay Unger Design and Parsons School of Design Chair Emerita. “This aligns them directly with our leadership team in a joint effort to help them put back together the pieces of their business in the wake of the COVID-19 demise.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was immediately devastating to Singer’s New York-based fashion house who tragically lost long-time employees to the coronavirus. Retailers United’s Board Member and Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney immediately saw an opportunity for the organization and Fashwire to aid in the recovery. “Our vast global reach gave us an unparalleled opportunity to support the fashion community,” Fashwire CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney explains. “Fashwire was able to immediately donate $1USD of every app download to the organization enabling Retailers United to exclusively relaunch Rubin’s collection in our marketplace.”

"In these turbulent times, technology is a key enabler for retail businesses and designers, such as Rubin Singer,” explains Karsten Newbury, Retailers United Advisory Board Member and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer of Gerber Technology. “We were delighted to make the Gerber Technology NYC Innovation Center available to Rubin for the production of his mask project. We look forward to additional projects with Rubin and others leveraging new print-cut-sew 'on demand' technologies that have historically been reserved to large companies. Rubin Singer is a showcase for how small brands can leverage technology to compete in the 'new normal' and a great example for how Retailers United with its resources and industry network can help them get there."

This powerful global community was founded by Retailers United Board Member’s Deborah Weinswig and Brice Wu with an executive Advisory Board amassed of business leaders striving to create more stories of hope like that of Singer’s. “Retailers United aim is to help America reopen,” stated Brice Wu, Head of Engineering for Komodo Health. “Whether these businesses use the grant funds to pay staff, business rent, enhance their online presence or reopen, we want to help them keep moving forward.”

“It has been such an honor working with the entire Retailers United team,” stated Rubin Singer, Designer and Creative Director of Rubin Singer. “Their faith and support in me and my work has put new wind in my sails. Retailers United has allowed me to once again start working and functioning. I am so grateful.”

As Retailers United looks at interactive granting, the organization launches an inaugural pitch competition where businesses that have been impacted in retail can submit an application and apply to pitch in front of the most influential people in the fashion and tech industries. “This pitch competition gives Retailers United an opportunity to connect and strategize with businesses who have been affected in the retail sector by COVID-19,” says Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “In turn, we elevate opportunities for those impacted, giving them a chance to re-build their businesses with financial support, resources and industry expertise that are vital during this unprecedented time.”

Open to U.S.-based applicants only, the purpose of this competition is to assist these companies in rebuilding a viable, sustainable business. All finalists will have the unique opportunity to receive direction and first-hand support from recognized executives and thought leaders in the retail industry while competing for the chance to claim the grand prize of $10,000.00. Interested applicants can visit Retailers United dedicated landing page at RetailersUnited.org/pitch-competition.

About Retailer United:

A passionate group of fashion industry-related firms and technology businesses. Our objective is to fill the critical need to help those how have been impacted in the retail industry by reorienting manufacturing and supply chains toward essential needs, helping retailers run their businesses safely and keeping retailers in business. It is incumbent on those of us who have the skills, connections and platforms to put together solutions like Retailers United.

