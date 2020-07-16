Retailers double down on investments to optimize the surge in online consumer buying

San Mateo, CA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, saw continued growth over the past two quarters by adding 12 new companies as customers. A diverse set of brands — spanning apparel, action sport, auto, health, and home decor — joined Reflektion’s platform, including Levi Strauss & CO, Chicos, Big Lots Stores, Dennis Kirk, Signature Hardware, PVH Corp, Calvin Klein, Boston Proper, Magid Glove, Brady Corporation Schwans and Mercola Health Resources.

The growth comes at a time when customer expectations have never been greater. The COVID-19 crisis is driving the global growth of eCommerce sales, with millions of consumers worldwide in quarantine shopping for goods, services and entertainment online. They are increasingly demanding hyper-relevant content at each moment of interaction and Reflektion’s individualized AI-powered solutions allow brands to deliver this customer-centric experience.

In addition to new customer growth, Reflektion saw strong adoption of the full Reflektion Platform from current customers. With Reflektion’s engagement platform, customers get a connected experience across all digital touchpoints in the journey–search, recommendations, category/landing pages, personalized content, and email. For example, HanesBrands added Full Page Search, Dynamic Category Pages, and Content Management to their existing Preview Search and Recommendations footprint.

“If consumers today don’t experience relevancy in less than 10 seconds, they will leave. In order to keep up with consumer expectations, companies need to understand and respond to the purchase intent of the consumer in real-time consistently across their entire shopper journey. Reflektion’s architecture was uniquely designed to solve this problem. Companies are leaving behind their legacy point solutions architected based on segments and manual rules since they cannot produce 1:1 relevancy in real-time” says Rob Neibauer, Senior Vice President.

Understanding the purchase intent of an individual consumer and responding in real-time requires an architecture that was built intentionally to solve this problem. Over 90 percent of our customers replaced 2-4 point solutions. The consumer wants relevance consistently across the entire engagement.

Reflektion, which was founded by pioneers of Google, Netflix and Yahoo! in 2012, is disrupting the customer engagement experience for retailers by making AI accessible to all. Its sophisticated platform and technology architecture enables brands to process a tremendous amount of customer, behavioral, and product/content data, respond in real-time to individual shopper preferences and intent with the most relevant content or products and understand the business impact of each new experience created.

For additional information, visit: https://reflektion.com

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s AI-powered personalization platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real-time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Skechers, Ulta, Reeds, Petco, Ascena and RiteAid rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and Clear Ventures.

