Rete a Banda Ultra Larga: DBA Group annuncia la firma di 4 Accordi Quadro per un importo fino a euro 12,8 milioni

DBA GROUP, holding di società operative nei settori dell'ICT, del PMO e dell'Architettura e Ingegneria, è stata fondata dai Fratelli De Bettin nel 1991. Conta 14 sedi in Italia, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croazia, 1 in Bosnia Erzegovina e 1 in Azerbaijan. Il valore della produzione 2018 del Gruppo è pari a circa 49 milioni di euro e impiega, oggi, 525 dipendenti.

Villorba (Treviso), 19 luglio 2019 -DBA Group S.p.A., società di Ingegneria e ICT che ha come obiettivo l'erogazione di servizi di Ingegneria Intelligente a supporto della Gestione del Ciclo di Vita di Infrastrutture singole o a rete, comunica di aver siglato con Open Fiber, tramite la società mandataria controllata DBA Lab S.p.A, quattro Accordi Quadro, frutto dell'aggiudicazione delle reletive gare, per servizi di ingegneria per i Cluster A & B in Veneto, Lombardia Est, Friuli Venezia Giulia, e Puglia per un importo pari ad un massimo di circa euro 12,8 ml e per la durata di 60 mesi, gia a partire dalla seconda metà del 2019, nell'ambito del progetto di realizzazione della Banda Ultralarga nazionale.

PRESS RELEASE

NATIONAL BROADBAND NETWORK: DBA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF 4 FRAMEWORK

AGREEMENTS FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO 12,8 MILION EURO

Villorba (Treviso), 19th July 2019 - DBA Group S.p.A., an Engineering and ICT company that has as objective the provision of Intelligent Engineering services to support the Life Cycle Management of single or network Infrastructures engineering and ICT company that aims to support the Life Cycle Management of individual or network Eds, announces that, through the subsidiary company DBA Lab S.p.A, have been signed with Open Fiber four Framework Agreements for Engineering Services for Cluster A&B in Veneto, East Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and Puglia for an amount up to 12.8 Ml euro and for the duration of 60 months, starting from the second half of 2019, for the implementation of the National Broadband Network.

These agreements will enrich the contract already won by DBA Lab S.p.A. with Italtel S.p.A, in the same Region C &D Cluster, see press release published on 24th January 2019.

DBA Group with more twenty years exepertise on engineering and technical services for the design of fiber optic networks, is among the largest providers in Italy of design services and project management in the broadband networks construction.

"We are proud to be part of the modernization of our Country: these agreements are also part of our mission to design more intelligent infrastructures and to develop the various parts of a "smart city". DBA Group, as a provider of engineering and ICT services in the italian telecommunications sector, will lead to propose its services in countries close to Europe (especially in Arzeibajian and Georgia) and in the developed Countries. DBA Group generates a significant induced impact, enabling new business models based on a network of engineering, Project Management Office and ICT services to support the management of public and private infrastructures" - said Francesco De Bettin, President of DBA Group S.p.A.

DBA GROUP, a holding company operating in the ICT, PMO and Architecture and Engineering sectors, was founded by the De Bettin Brothers in 1991. It has 14 offices in Italy, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croatia, 1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1 in Azerbaijan. The 2018 value of the Group's production is approximately 49 million euros and currently employs 525 people.

