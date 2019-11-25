Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retired Schoolteacher Among More Than 3,000 Freed From Timeshare Debt by Wesley Financial Group In 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Debbie Cloer, a retired schoolteacher, thought she was doing a great thing for her family when she purchased a timeshare in Charleston, S.C. in 2017. Then, faced with growing fees and an inability to schedule time at her chosen resort, the dream turned into a nightmare.

“I had a solicitation from a timeshare company as I was going through a difficult time personally. The thought of a place to get away from these worries and for my family to gather was enticing,” she said. “After sitting through a four-hour presentation, I was pressured to make the decision on the spot and opted to purchase.

“When I tried booking my timeshare – and also a cruise that was a ‘throw in’ – over a period of months, I could never get booked,” she added. “Not only was I paying for the timeshare but also associated maintenance fees…while not being able to enjoy the benefits of using it. I was at my wit’s end when I found Wesley Financial Group.”

Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, accepted Cloer as a client and helped her escape from her timeshare nightmare. “The biggest thing taken from me – more than money – was my trust in society. Wesley Financial Group restored that,” she said. See her story here.

“We hear stories like Debbie’s every day,” said Robin McVey, president of WFG. “Good people are pressured into making bad decisions that just compound themselves. This is why we exist…to serve consumers who have been lied to or misrepresented in the timeshare sales process.”

In 2019, WFG has claimed more than $42 million in debt relief for its clients. In October, the company fielded more than 12,000 inquiries, accepted more than 1,000 new clients and helped cancel nearly 550 timeshare agreements.

“At nearly $7.5 million in debt relief, October was our highest ever month,” said McVey. “As long as timeshare companies are taking advantage of people like Debbie, we will be there to fight for them.”

WFG handles the entire cancellation process internally. Prospective clients undergo a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. The company is so confident in its process that WFG offers a money-back guarantee if clients aren’t freed from their timeshare agreements.

For more information, visit www.timesharecancellations.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Announce U.S. Department of Energy Funding of Carbon Capture Project
PR
02:31pTHE BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENER & HAIR DRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Dyson & ghd Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
02:29pPACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Helicopter Return to Base
PU
02:26piA Clarington Investments announces November 2019 distributions for Active ETF Series and change to the status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for Registered Plans
AQ
02:26pNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:25pNational Grid to pay $36 million and lift natural gas moratorium after New York settlement
RE
02:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Medicines Company
PR
02:21pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Newly Amplified Gamechanger Oasis Of The Seas Now Sailing From Miami
PR
02:21p23ANDME & ANCESTRYDNA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : The Best DNA Test Kit Deals Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group