Retired Schoolteacher Among More Than 3,000 Freed From Timeshare Debt by Wesley Financial Group In 2019

Debbie Cloer, a retired schoolteacher, thought she was doing a great thing for her family when she purchased a timeshare in Charleston, S.C. in 2017. Then, faced with growing fees and an inability to schedule time at her chosen resort, the dream turned into a nightmare.

“I had a solicitation from a timeshare company as I was going through a difficult time personally. The thought of a place to get away from these worries and for my family to gather was enticing,” she said. “After sitting through a four-hour presentation, I was pressured to make the decision on the spot and opted to purchase.

“When I tried booking my timeshare – and also a cruise that was a ‘throw in’ – over a period of months, I could never get booked,” she added. “Not only was I paying for the timeshare but also associated maintenance fees…while not being able to enjoy the benefits of using it. I was at my wit’s end when I found Wesley Financial Group.”

Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, accepted Cloer as a client and helped her escape from her timeshare nightmare. “The biggest thing taken from me – more than money – was my trust in society. Wesley Financial Group restored that,” she said. See her story here.

“We hear stories like Debbie’s every day,” said Robin McVey, president of WFG. “Good people are pressured into making bad decisions that just compound themselves. This is why we exist…to serve consumers who have been lied to or misrepresented in the timeshare sales process.”

In 2019, WFG has claimed more than $42 million in debt relief for its clients. In October, the company fielded more than 12,000 inquiries, accepted more than 1,000 new clients and helped cancel nearly 550 timeshare agreements.

“At nearly $7.5 million in debt relief, October was our highest ever month,” said McVey. “As long as timeshare companies are taking advantage of people like Debbie, we will be there to fight for them.”

WFG handles the entire cancellation process internally. Prospective clients undergo a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. The company is so confident in its process that WFG offers a money-back guarantee if clients aren’t freed from their timeshare agreements.

