Retraining Programs Fall Short for Some Workers

Julie Mockbee, of Walton, Ky., is one of many Americans who got burned by global trade, losing her job of 20 years when auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc. moved production to Mexico in 2013.

Ms. Mockbee used federal funds to get retrained, earning an associate degree in mechatronics, a field focused on programming robots.

Now 56, she's landed a job at ATech Training Inc. where she hand assembles machines used to train auto mechanics and earns about $10 less an hour than she did in her old job.

The retraining problem is a key component of U.S. frustrations with global trade. Policy makers and economists knew that some workers would be dislocated by imports from other countries when the U.S. pursued expanded trade with Mexico, China and others in the 1990s.

The solution was retraining programs meant to help workers build skills in new industries. But retraining didn't deliver as planned -- workers didn't move to where new jobs developed, fell behind while they were in school or simply found the mountain of developing new skills in middle age too tall to climb.

Ms. Mockbee said she might have been able to find better-paying work if she moved, but she couldn't leave the area where her grandchildren live.

"I probably will never get back to where I was," she said.

The Trump administration is looking into ways to help workers, but experts say the retraining problem is hard to fix.

The key program is Trade Adjustment Assistance, installed in the 1960s, which provides extended unemployment benefit payments and job training to workers who the government determines lost employment due to overseas competition. Multiple studies have shown that many workers leave the program earning less than they did at their old jobs, and many fail to quickly find jobs.

On average, workers earned 81.3% of the wages they received in their old jobs three to six month after exiting the program known as TAA, according to the Labor Department's most recent assessment of the program, and more than a quarter of the 16,375 workers who left the program in fiscal year 2017 failed to find new jobs within six months of completing retraining.

"TAA's heart is in the right place, but it's woefully inadequate for today's worker," said Gabe Horwitz,vice president overseeing economic policy at the Third Way think tank. "The program is just leaving way too many people out in the cold."

Economist Benjamin Hyman compared TAA recipients to similar workers who didn't receive benefits. He found TAA-trained workers lost out on about $10,000 in income while in training compared to the others. They earned $50,000 more than their peers over a 10-year period, but after a decade, the average annual incomes for those who did and didn't receive the training converged.

The TAA program could be poised for a revamp in 2019 as part of an effort to win congressional support for the new North American trade agreement. It has been revised multiple times in the past alongside passage of other free-trade agreements.

The Labor Department's most recent budget proposed to refocus TAA on apprenticeships and on-the-job training, said spokeswoman Megan Sweeney.

"The department is working to modernize the TAA program's regulations in a way that will improve results for workers, reduce red tape, and provide greater flexibility to the states," she said in a statement.

Trade-displaced workers receive unemployment benefits for up two years through the program, much longer than the six months of benefits offered to the typical laid-off worker. Those eligible also can tap up to $10,000 a year in job training, for two years and the program pays some relocation costs and supplements wages for some workers older than 50.

Workforce development officials view TAA as the Cadillac of job training programs due to its generosity. Critics say it encourages recipients to maximize benefits rather than return to work.

The state of Kentucky is moving to de-emphasize programs such as TAA in favor getting workers back into jobs more quickly.

There are 8.8 jobs available in the state for every one person applying for unemployment benefits, said Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

"Anyone impacted by a layoff or just wants a career change -- if they have work history and some skills -- they can get a quality job today," Mr. Benton said. "Our goal as a state and a workforce system is for workers to find quality employment as quickly as possible."

President Trump nominated the head of Kentucky's workforce programs, John Pallasch, to lead the U.S. Labor Department's Employment and Training Administration, the division that oversees TAA. He hasn't yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Some worker advocates say the results from TAA are the best that can be expected.

The program is a success if it helps a worker with less than a high-school education land a $50,000 a year job with benefits, said Caitlyn Jekel, a workforce labor liaison with Washington State Labor Council, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO.

That's even though workers who held unionized manufacturing or mill jobs may have previously earned $80,000 a year.

"Most people don't walk away from trade-act assistance and say 'I've been fully recouped'," said Ms. Jekel, who helps workers apply for TAA benefits. "They're still pissed, and they want that original job back."

