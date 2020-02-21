Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RetroPop Con Unveils First Wave of Music Artists and Celebrities for Miami's Epic ‘80s Celebration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:37pm EST

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, get ready to pull out those shoulder pads and tease your hair because RetroPop Con today unveiled the first wave of music acts and celebrities that will be part of the epic ‘80s pop culture convention, April 25-26 at the MANA Convention Center. Miami’s flagship edition of RetroPop Con, formerly NostalgiaCon, is being presented in partnership with iHeartMedia Miami. (See the event’s 1-min video here: https://youtu.be/KrJka5iE13E.)

A Flock of Seagulls, TKA, The Sugar Hill Gang, Clive Farrington/When in Rome UK and California’s nationally renowned cover band The Reflexx have joined the first roster of acts announced to perform on Saturday, April 25th for Pop and New Wave Night and Sunday, April 26th for Freestyle and Hip-Hop. The Flux Capacitors will serve as the convention’s primary band for daytime music activities both days of the show that will include other cover acts, DJs, breakdancing, and even musical performances by high school acts.

CJ Ramone and Richie Ramone of The Ramones will not perform but will participate in fan signings and on a special panel that will showcase the group’s legendary impact on music pop culture. As part of the show’s core objective to bring the fans up close with the legends, many of the iconic music artists will participate in meet and greets, on panels, and on the exhibit floor. (For the latest list of music performers visit: http://retropopcon.com/concerts/).

Among the celebrities who will participate in signings, autographs and/or panels that are the other core pillar of the show are wrestling icons Sgt. Slaughter of WWE and “G.I. Joe” fame and Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”); Joey Cramer (“Flight of the Navigator”); Wesley Eure (Will), Philip Paley (Chaka) and Kathy Coleman (Holly) of “Land of the Lost”; Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”); and François Scarborough Clemmons, Officer Clemmons of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Dozens of additional film and TV icons will soon be announced. (To view our growing list celebrities, sign up for our online newsletter or visit http://retropopcon.com/featured-talent/.)

RetroPop Con features a jam-packed, all-inclusive weekend of concerts, celebrity photograph/autograph sessions, panels, 80s cosplay, cinematic events, competitions, collectors, ‘80s car show, retro arcade gaming, exhibitors, and much more.

Ticketing and Sponsorship Information

Purchase your one-, two-day and VIP passes before prices go up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/retropop-con-miami-tickets-83562657157.

Sponsorship or exhibiting inquiries can be directed to info@nostalgiacon.org.

Media and Influencer Credentials

Media credentials are limited to two per news media or social media outlet but exceptions will be made on a first-come, first-served basis at our discretion. Request credentials at http://retropopcon.com/about-us/press-credentials/

Follow RetroPop Con on Social Media

Fans of RetroPop Con Miami may follow all of our event’s latest news on Facebook @RetroPopCon80s, Instagram @RetroPopCon, Twitter @RetroPopCon, YouTube, and Pinterest. Fans can also subscribe to the event’s newsletter online on the RetroPop Con website.

About RetroPop Con
Based in Miami, Florida, RetroPop Con (previously NostalgiaCon) is the global conventions and media company wholly devoted to pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans are fondest of. The conventions are produced by RetroPop Con, LLC.

RetroPop Con is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

RetroPop Con is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Ventures, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:
Sonia Diaz
Balsera Communications
(305) 457-8404
sonia@balserapr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. - LOGC
GL
03:06pGENCAN CAPITAL INC : . reports first quarter financial results
AQ
03:06pSHERWIN WILLIAMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:05pTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in Organizational Structure
PU
03:05pCTS EVENTIM : and legendary US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring
PU
03:04pEXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:04pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of HP Inc. (HPQ) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:03pSTORE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:03pSTAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pOLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group