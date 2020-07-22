Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Return Sculpture Captures the Fear and Strength in Returning to Our Lives During the Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The new "Return" sculpture, by Arizona artist Sean T French, captures the fear and strength in returning to our lives during this crisis. Instead of the creatures French often creates this piece depicts a contemporary human wearing armor that is both metaphorical and literal in reference to our wearing masks.

RETURN sculpture by artist Sean T French

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jul 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The new "Return" sculpture, by Arizona artist Sean T French, captures the fear and strength in returning to our lives during this crisis.

"Most of my sculpture attempts to exude a timeless quality and are often creatures, amalgams of world myth and imagination," says French. "This new sculpture is different. Although it shares the timeless armor metaphor with most of my sculpture, this piece is about our current time."

Instead of the creatures French often creates this piece depicts a contemporary human wearing armor that is both metaphorical and literal in reference to our wearing masks and face shields/protective gear to enter our now unsafe environment. This figure is crossing a plane, entering or returning to an unknown and unsafe space, as too many of must do in these present crisis days.

"I hope this piece does not become timeless as I hope my others do. I very much hope it will only refer to this moment in the future, not represent our new world," French adds.

The crisis hit while French was working on a large piece in his creature series.

"As the crisis grew, I saw friends, family and people in media have to don their 'armor' - I was inspired by their strength and felt a call for my style and its allegory to depict us in this moment."

"Return" is approximately human sized, mounts on wall space 55x24 inches. Constructed from various metals formed, cast and highly polished

About Fine art of Sean T French:

After earning a BFA at the University of Texas, French has spent decades creating award-winning art. His current studio is located in North Phoenix, Arizona the state of his birth, where he has developed a unique style of sculpting by utilizing refined armoring and metal shaping techniques and casting to produce highly polished, master crafted metal sculpture.

Learn more and view the entire Sean T French collection as well as find future dates and locations for shows/viewing at https://seantfrench.com

Media Contact:
Sean T French
Fine art of Sean T French
Email: sean@seantfrench.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artofSeanTFrench
Twitter: @seantfrench #seantfrench #artofseantfrench

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/HHIUaTCmhfE

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0722s2p-RETURN-art-french-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: "Return" sculpture, by artist Sean T French.

News Source: Artist Sean T French

Related link: https://seantfrench.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/return-sculpture-captures-the-fear-and-strength-in-returning-to-our-lives-during-the-pandemic/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:08aUkraine's central bank seen cutting rate from 6% under new governor - Reuters poll
RE
08:05aValligent Technologies Hires Walter Allen as EVP of Digital Transformation
SE
08:05aReturn’ Sculpture Captures the Fear and Strength in Returning to Our Lives During the Pandemic
SE
08:03aBonuses must reflect COVID hit to business, says UK financial watchdog
RE
08:00aHCA Healthcare quarterly profit jumps nearly 38% on government stimulus
RE
07:56aEIT INNOENERGY : World's first zero carbon lithium extraction project to start in Germany
PU
07:54aSpotify signs new licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group
RE
07:50aMcGregor Pedals Launches the Crunch Transparent Overdrive Pedal
SE
07:42aRogers quarterly revenue misses as coronavirus hits ad, wireless unit sales
RE
07:42aBaker Hughes posts second-straight quarterly loss as oil slump slams demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group