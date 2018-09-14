Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s
returnable transport packaging (RTP) market in Brazil research report
forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the
period 2018-2022.
The decreasing demand for wooden RTP will be one of the major trends in
the returnable
transport packaging market in Brazil during 2018-2022.
Several RTP products such as wooden pallets or wooden crates are used
substantially in Brazil. The companies dealing with the transportation
and storage of goods use RTPs. But, the usage of wooden RT products has
been decreasing because of the availability of plastic pallets, which
are lighter in weight and durable.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the
returnable transport packaging market growth in Brazil is the lower
handling and product damage benefits offered by RTPs:
Returnable transport packaging market in
Brazil: Lower handling and product damage offered by RTPs
The RTPs are designed to enhance the handling of products through the
provision of features such as handles, lids, and wheels. These features
not only enhance handling but also assist in increasing productivity.
For instance, containers with wheels are easy to move around even when
loaded at a faster rate. This decreases human hazards and enhances
productivity.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging,
“RTPs are durable and strong products made from wood and plastic. Thus,
these products suffer less damage. RTPs provide more protection when
compared with corrugated boxes. The corrugated boxes are susceptible to
moisture and impact and this leads to a lot of goods getting damaged
during the transit.”
Returnable transport packaging market in
Brazil: Segmentation analysis
This returnable transport packaging market analysis report provides
market segmentation by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels,
and support products) and by circulation method (pooling system, open
loop system, and open loop system). It provides an in-depth analysis of
the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the four major products, the containers segment held the largest
returnable transport packaging market share in Brazil in 2017,
accounting for almost 68% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
