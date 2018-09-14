Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s returnable transport packaging (RTP) market in Brazil research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The decreasing demand for wooden RTP will be one of the major trends in the returnable transport packaging market in Brazil during 2018-2022. Several RTP products such as wooden pallets or wooden crates are used substantially in Brazil. The companies dealing with the transportation and storage of goods use RTPs. But, the usage of wooden RT products has been decreasing because of the availability of plastic pallets, which are lighter in weight and durable.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the returnable transport packaging market growth in Brazil is the lower handling and product damage benefits offered by RTPs:

Returnable transport packaging market in Brazil: Lower handling and product damage offered by RTPs

The RTPs are designed to enhance the handling of products through the provision of features such as handles, lids, and wheels. These features not only enhance handling but also assist in increasing productivity. For instance, containers with wheels are easy to move around even when loaded at a faster rate. This decreases human hazards and enhances productivity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “RTPs are durable and strong products made from wood and plastic. Thus, these products suffer less damage. RTPs provide more protection when compared with corrugated boxes. The corrugated boxes are susceptible to moisture and impact and this leads to a lot of goods getting damaged during the transit.”

Returnable transport packaging market in Brazil: Segmentation analysis

This returnable transport packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and support products) and by circulation method (pooling system, open loop system, and open loop system). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the containers segment held the largest returnable transport packaging market share in Brazil in 2017, accounting for almost 68% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

