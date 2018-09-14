Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:54pm CEST

Technavio’s returnable transport packaging (RTP) market in Brazil research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005512/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the returnable transport packaging market si ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the returnable transport packaging market size in Brazil for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The decreasing demand for wooden RTP will be one of the major trends in the returnable transport packaging market in Brazil during 2018-2022. Several RTP products such as wooden pallets or wooden crates are used substantially in Brazil. The companies dealing with the transportation and storage of goods use RTPs. But, the usage of wooden RT products has been decreasing because of the availability of plastic pallets, which are lighter in weight and durable.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the returnable transport packaging market growth in Brazil is the lower handling and product damage benefits offered by RTPs:

Returnable transport packaging market in Brazil: Lower handling and product damage offered by RTPs

The RTPs are designed to enhance the handling of products through the provision of features such as handles, lids, and wheels. These features not only enhance handling but also assist in increasing productivity. For instance, containers with wheels are easy to move around even when loaded at a faster rate. This decreases human hazards and enhances productivity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “RTPs are durable and strong products made from wood and plastic. Thus, these products suffer less damage. RTPs provide more protection when compared with corrugated boxes. The corrugated boxes are susceptible to moisture and impact and this leads to a lot of goods getting damaged during the transit.”

Returnable transport packaging market in Brazil: Segmentation analysis

This returnable transport packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and support products) and by circulation method (pooling system, open loop system, and open loop system). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the containers segment held the largest returnable transport packaging market share in Brazil in 2017, accounting for almost 68% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBP Buys 61% Participating Interest in Azerbaijan Project -Reuters
DJ
03:41pLEONARDO : MILITARY $759.95 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network & Imaging Systems
AQ
03:40pBelmont Village Aliso Viejo Opens Info Center as Construction on Senior Living Community Progresses
GL
03:38pSUN HYDRAULICS : New Sun Korea factory up and running
PU
03:36pBIG BOOM IN CONTENT MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET 2025 : Hub Spot, I-on Interactive, TrackMaven, Scoop.it, proutLoud, Curata, Kapost, ScribbleLive
AQ
03:36pGildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
GL
03:35pIsodiol International Inc. Appoints Patrick Ogle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors; Appoints Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., to Medical Advisory Board
GL
03:34pPOPULAR, INC. : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
03:33pGlobal Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2017-2021 | Government Sector Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
03:32pBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.