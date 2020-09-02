Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Returning to public debt markets after six years, Dubai gets $2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai

The government of Dubai sold $2 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Wednesday, its first sale in public debt markets in six years, as it seeks to boost finances hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Dubai sold $1 billion in 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 210 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps and $1 billion in 30-year conventional bonds at 4%, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

It received more than $6.5 billion in orders for the sukuk and over $3.5 billion for the bonds.

"There is no value in the sukuk but there will be local buyers," a fund manager who declined to be named said on the initial pricing, which was tightened during book-building by 40 bps for the sukuk and 37.5 bps for the conventional notes.

"It's attractively priced for Dubai ... less money on the table for investors," said Tim Ash, emerging markets senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

The Middle East trade and tourism hub's first public debt issuance since 2014 comes amid a sharp economic downturn that has revived concern over its finances and revived memories of the 2009 debt crisis that wobbled its economy.

That crisis caused Dubai's real estate market to crash, threatening to force some state-linked companies to default on billions of dollars of debt. Its oil-rich neighbour Abu Dhabi and the UAE central bank provided Dubai $20 billion of debt in its aftermath, facilities that were refinanced for five years in 2018 and 2019, a bond prospectus showed.

OUTSTANDING DEBT

Dubai has budgeted a $3.2 billion deficit this year, the prospectus showed.

It also showed that while the government's direct debt amounted to nearly $34 billion at the end of June, Dubai had no consolidated estimates for the outstanding total debt of government-related entities.

"It's always been one of the big negatives of Dubai, but it's really the worst-kept secret. Clearly the market doesn't take the numbers at face value either," a second fund manager said, adding spreads on Dubai's existing bonds are not "commensurate with what the headline debt and deficit numbers suggest". The fund manager also declined to be identified.

Dubai is unrated, which may exclude a pool of investors from its debt offering, said advisory and research firm Azure Strategy.

"A rating process would require a more granular disclosure of Dubai's credit profile," it said in a report on Tuesday.

In July, ratings agency S&P said Dubai's economy could shrink 11% this year, as it cut the credit ratings of two of the emirate's biggest property firms to "junk" status.

The issuance comes as the United Arab Emirates and Israel work to promote investment between the two countries, after agreeing to normalise relations last month.

By Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.68% 4.3482 Delayed Quote.6.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.62% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -3.08% 41.701 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pRevised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing
RE
01:30pFED'S WILLIAMS : New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals -- Update
DJ
01:27pU.s. postal service says house committee has subpoenaed postmaster general seeking documents
RE
01:21pReturning to public debt markets after six years, Dubai gets $2 billion
RE
01:20pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Bureau of Land Management to begin the 2020 Diamond Complex Wild Horse Gather
PU
01:19pBank of England policymakers warn of bigger risks for UK economy
RE
01:16pU.S. private payrolls undershoot expectations, point to stalling labor market recovery
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal
5BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group