Reuters finds stark disparity in how judges apply qualified immunity

(This article accompanies SPECIAL REPORT-Shot by cops, thwarted
by judges and geography USA-POLICE/IMMUNITY-VARIATIONS)
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The May 25 killing of George Floyd, a
Black man, by a Minneapolis cop has prompted calls for an end to
“qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that in recent years has
increasingly helped cops beat back lawsuits that accuse them of
excessive force.
Now, a Reuters investigation reveals a new aspect to the
problem: Across the United States, judges apply the doctrine
unevenly. A plaintiff’s chances of overcoming a cop’s immunity
defense depend largely on where the lawsuit is filed.
That finding, lawyers told Reuters, adds to the evidence
that the doctrine is unfair. “It’s essential to our system of
government that access to justice should be the same in Dallas
and Houston as in Phoenix and Las Vegas,” said Paul Hughes, a
prominent civil rights attorney who frequently argues before the
U.S. Supreme Court.
Reuters examined 529 federal appeals court decisions and
another 435 federal district court rulings. Read the full
report: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-immunity-variations/
Among the takeaways:
– On appeal, plaintiffs fared worst in the 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, which encompasses Louisiana, Mississippi and
Texas. There, where judges habitually follow precedents that
favor police, the appellate court granted 64% of police requests
for immunity in excessive force cases from 2005 to 2019.
– By contrast, the 9th Circuit — covering 11 Western states
and territories, including California — has set a higher bar for
police. Appellate judges there granted just 42% of police
requests for immunity in excessive force cases over the same
years.
– The regional disparities also exist in federal district
courts, where excessive force lawsuits are heard and which must
follow precedents set by their respective appellate courts. In
an analysis of 435 federal district court rulings in excessive
force cases from 2014 to 2018 in California and Texas, America’s
two most populous states, Reuters found that judges in Texas
granted immunity to police at nearly twice the rate of
California judges — 59% of cases, compared to 34%.
– A plaintiff’s chances of success are far higher in
California. A plaintiff in California who was armed in an
encounter with police is more likely to overcome a qualified
immunity defense than is an unarmed plaintiff in Texas.
A 50-year-old creation of the Supreme Court, qualified
immunity is meant to protect government employees from frivolous
litigation. But as Reuters reported in May, just two weeks
before Floyd’s deadly police encounter, courts have been
granting cops immunity at increasing rates — even when judges
found the police behavior so egregious that it violated a
plaintiff’s civil rights.
Police won 57% of cases in which they claimed immunity from
2017 through 2019, a Reuters review of appeals court cases
showed. That’s up sharply from the three years ending in 2007,
when they won 44% of the time. The increase is thanks largely to
Supreme Court guidance that favored police.
Amid protests in the wake of Floyd’s death, expectations ran
high that the Supreme Court would move to restrict or end
qualified immunity by taking up at least one of several
petitions to hear cases backed by opponents of the doctrine. But
in early June, it rejected those petitions.
Congress moved swiftly to draft police reform measures, but
legislative proposals have stalled, including some that would
have ended qualified immunity. President Donald Trump’s White
House and some Republicans in Congress called eliminating
qualified immunity for police a “non-starter” on the grounds
that it would deter police officers from doing their jobs
properly.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in Fort Worth, Texas; Lawrence
Hurley in Washington, D.C.; Andrea Januta in New York; and
Jackie Botts and Jaimi Dowdell in Los Angeles. Edited by John
Blanton and Janet Roberts.)