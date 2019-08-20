Log in
Rev Those Engines! DeLoreans and Other Iconic '80s Cars are Coming to NostalgiaCon's '80s Pop Culture Convention

08/20/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev those engines because the DeLoreans of “Back to the Future” fame and other iconic ‘80s cars will be lining up for their Instagram pics with fans at NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s pop culture convention (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com), September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

As part of a partnership with the international DeLoreans Owners Association, and the Southern California DeLorean Club, NostalgiaCon will showcase three different versions of the time machine vehicles that are forever identified with ‘80s pop culture. In a year that has seen both a biopic documentary and a movie released about the life of John DeLorean, the creator of the namesake car, the show will also feature a panel with DeLorean owners and historians.

Other ‘80s vehicles on display include Trans Ams, Firebirds, a Family Truckster ala “Vacation”, a “Ghost Buster” ambulance, and more.

NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s Car Collection is part of the show’s retro set of “Instagrammable Moments” that now include the Epic ‘80s Cosplay and Fashion Show, the National Boombox Museum, the Nod to the ‘90s Pop Up, and more surprises, celebrity photo opportunities and more.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday or weekend pass, visit the show’s website at www.NostalgiaCon80s.com. To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email sponsorships@nostalgiacon.org. The sponsorship and exhibit deadline is September 19.

About NostalgiaCon

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of.

NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980’s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:
SSA Public Relations
Steve Syatt
steve@ssapr.com  

Or

David Syatt
David@ssapr.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
