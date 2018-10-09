RevUp Software :, Leading Predictive Data Analytics Platform for Fundraising, Closes $7.5 Million Series A Funding Led by Spero Ventures

Silicon Valley-based RevUp Software, the leading predictive data analytics platform for fundraising in politics, today announced it has closed a $7.5 million Series A financing led by Spero Ventures with continued participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Reid Hoffman, Steve Luczo, Drew Perkins, Sean Parker, Harris Barton, Evan Goldberg, and others. This round also saw participation from a number of new investors including Alumni Ventures Group (AVG), Royal Street Ventures, Todd Park, as well as other strategic and distribution partners.

The company will use the capital to aggressively expand RevUp’s premiere leadership position in politics and to ensure nonprofit organizations and academic institutions close the gap in bringing the best-in-class data analytics to their development and fundraising efforts.

Co-founded by political fundraising veteran, Steve Spinner, RevUp Software took top honors across the industry’s most prestigious awards this year including the 2018 Reed Awards’ Most Innovative Product of the Year and Best Fundraising Technology; 2018 Pollie Awards’ Best Mobile App and Best Use of a Mobile App for Digital Fundraising and 2018 CampaignTech’s Innovation in Data Analysis and Technology Leader awards.

The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for RevUp, during which this award-winning product saw significant customer traction, validating the value of RevUp’s data analytics platform to political campaigns and organizations across the United States. Through this expansion, RevUp expects to deliver multiple product advancements that will fuel the company’s growth in the nonprofit sector and to significantly add to the company’s current team of diverse veterans in tech, marketing, and operations.

“After four years working with nearly 300 campaigns and political organizations, I am excited to partner with Spero Ventures and these leading industry players to take our world-class products into new sectors,” said RevUp Founder & CEO Steve Spinner. “The RevUp team is passionate about bringing 21st century technology to nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. It’s time to RevUp their fundraising.”

“The next few years will see exciting opportunities in data analytics critical to the success and growth of many of our most vital organizations and institutions,” said Rob Veres, Partner, Spero Ventures. “RevUp is at the forefront of this advancement, and Spero Ventures is excited to support RevUp through an accelerated growth period.”

About RevUp

RevUp Software is an award-winning Silicon Valley-based SaaS start-up that designs software to help nonprofits, academic institutions, and political organizations leverage data analytics and social media to meet and exceed their fundraising goals. RevUp software makes a positive impact on the efficiency, effectiveness, and respectfulness of fundraising.

For more information on RevUp or to request a demo, please visit www.revup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005852/en/