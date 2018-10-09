RevUp Software :, Leading Predictive Data Analytics Platform for Fundraising, Closes $7.5 Million Series A Funding Led by Spero Ventures

Silicon Valley-based RevUp Software, the leading predictive data
analytics platform for fundraising in politics, today announced it has
closed a $7.5 million Series A financing led by Spero Ventures with
continued participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures,
Reid Hoffman, Steve Luczo, Drew Perkins, Sean Parker, Harris Barton,
Evan Goldberg, and others. This round also saw participation from a
number of new investors including Alumni Ventures Group (AVG), Royal
Street Ventures, Todd Park, as well as other strategic and distribution
partners.
The company will use the capital to aggressively expand RevUp’s premiere
leadership position in politics and to ensure nonprofit organizations
and academic institutions close the gap in bringing the best-in-class
data analytics to their development and fundraising efforts.
Co-founded by political fundraising veteran, Steve Spinner, RevUp
Software took top honors across the industry’s most prestigious awards
this year including the 2018 Reed Awards’ Most Innovative Product of
the Year and Best Fundraising Technology; 2018 Pollie Awards’ Best
Mobile App and Best Use of a Mobile App for Digital Fundraising
and 2018 CampaignTech’s Innovation in Data Analysis and Technology
Leader awards.
The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for RevUp, during
which this award-winning product saw significant customer traction,
validating the value of RevUp’s data analytics platform to political
campaigns and organizations across the United States. Through this
expansion, RevUp expects to deliver multiple product advancements that
will fuel the company’s growth in the nonprofit sector and to
significantly add to the company’s current team of diverse veterans in
tech, marketing, and operations.
“After four years working with nearly 300 campaigns and political
organizations, I am excited to partner with Spero Ventures and these
leading industry players to take our world-class products into new
sectors,” said RevUp Founder & CEO Steve Spinner. “The RevUp team is
passionate about bringing 21st century technology to
nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. It’s time to RevUp
their fundraising.”
“The next few years will see exciting opportunities in data analytics
critical to the success and growth of many of our most vital
organizations and institutions,” said Rob Veres, Partner, Spero
Ventures. “RevUp is at the forefront of this advancement, and Spero
Ventures is excited to support RevUp through an accelerated growth
period.”
About RevUp
RevUp Software is an award-winning Silicon Valley-based SaaS start-up
that designs software to help nonprofits, academic institutions, and
political organizations leverage data analytics and social media to meet
and exceed their fundraising goals. RevUp software makes a positive
impact on the efficiency, effectiveness, and respectfulness of
fundraising.
For more information on RevUp or to request a demo, please visit www.revup.com.
