RevZilla Premieres New Video Series on YouTube to Continue their Channel's Goal of Educating Riders of Today and Inspiring Those of Tomorrow

RevZilla, moto enthusiast brand of parent company Comoto Holdings, recently launched three new video series from their West Coast production studio resulting in record-breaking audience engagement in the first week.

After joining the Comoto Family of Brands in March of this year, the LA team of Ari Henning, Spenser Robert and Zack Courts, in conjunction with the RevZilla content team, have been working on series development, production and planning. The outcome is the launch of three new video series: Common Tread Experience, Daily Rider and The Shop Manual, which represent a new era in RevZilla premium original content.

"Having the combined talents of Ari, Spenser and Zack contribute to RevZilla's original content programming is the next evolution of a promise we made long ago to educate, entertain and inspire the community of motorcyclists worldwide,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “Their passion for motorcycling and storytelling knows no bounds, and the success we've seen from the debut of their shows is proof positive of the impact their voices will have on current and future riders everywhere."

On June 13, RevZilla premiered the first episode of Common Tread Experience, the flagship show hosted by Ari Henning and Zack Courts that takes viewers on adventures in motorcycling, from trips across the desert to race track tests, bike builds and more. The new series builds upon the success of RevZilla’s long-running editorial platform, Common Tread, and expands its audience base and brings to life, through video, the expertise, brand voice and passion for all forms of motorcycling.

On June 15, RevZilla premiered the first episode of Daily Rider, a moto-vlogging bike review show hosted by Zack Courts. Unlike the standard reviews of spec sheets and track testing, Daily Rider helps position motorcycles in the universe of all consumer offerings and digs into life as a daily ride for the owner. A 21st-century evolution on the longstanding Consumer Reports model brought to life with the fun natured RevZilla approach that audiences have grown to love.

On June 18, RevZilla premiered the first episode of The Shop Manual, a series hosted by Ari Henning dedicated to taking technical subject matters and breaking them down into real world applications. The goal is to empower casual, and seasoned, DIY motorcycle enthusiasts to learn new techniques and apply them in their garages. Henning’s success as a do it yourself expert has translated into a keen ability to make learning about motorcycle mechanics fun and approachable.

“Seeing the response to the first episodes of CTXP, Daily Rider, and The Shop Manual has been amazing, and we can’t wait to keep the content rolling out,” Spenser Robert, West Coast Production Manager. “It’s great to have the guys back on YouTube and to have the talented team at RevZilla supporting all the big ideas we have in mind.”

The series will trade off airing weekly on RevZilla’s YouTube channel. Thus far the three shows that debuted have contributed a combined 200,000 views and 2,600 comments. With a strong reception from the initial week of viewing, the newest additions to RevZilla’s YouTube programming continue the channel’s goal of educating the riders of today and inspiring those of tomorrow.

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

