Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Revamped Euribor lending benchmark wins regulatory approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 09:29am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - A revamped version of the Euribor interest rate benchmark has been given regulatory approval, helping the euro area catch up with reforms aimed at avoiding a repeat of the global rate-rigging scandals.

The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Belgium has authorised Brussels-based European Money Market Institute (EMMI) as the administrator of Euribor under EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR).

"Euribor is now considered BMR-compliant and was added to the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) benchmark register," ESMA said in a statement on its website.

"This means that European Union (EU) supervised entities will be able to use Euribor also after the end of the applicable BMR transitional period," it added, saying too that EMMI intends to apply for authorisation of the equivalent overnight lending rate, EONIA, in September.

Euribor and Eonia are two of the main euro-denominated measures of money market lending rates and are widely used as a reference for pricing home loans, credit cards and other products.

Banks in Europe and the United States were fined billions of dollars over the last decade for trying to rig Euribor and its larger cousin, the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aANIMA FEDERAZIONE DELLE ASSOCIAZIONI NAZIONALI D : Possible US duties - Further EU product list
PU
09:37aStrong jobs gains send dollar to more than two week highs
RE
09:37aStrong jobs gains send dollar to more than two week highs
RE
09:36aWall Street opens lower after strong jobs data
RE
09:33aU.S. job growth accelerates; wages rise moderately
RE
09:33aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Budget Speech Summary – Part A
PU
09:33aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : and WTO agree to further enhance collaboration at the 7th Global Review of Aid for Trade
PU
09:29aRevamped Euribor lending benchmark wins regulatory approval
RE
09:28aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : has role to play in Venezuela situation says PM Harris
PU
09:28aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Promote citizen security to shore up CARICOM societies' resilience – UNSG
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief exits in unfolding multi-billion dollar overhaul
5AMAZON.COM : UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About