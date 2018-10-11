Revamping the Future of Shopping Experience – Posiflex Unveils Latest Interactive Kiosks TK Series at GITEX 2018

Posiflex
Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and
manufacture of POS solutions and peripherals, will unveil its latest
interactive kiosks – TK
Series at GITEX Technology Week, the largest ICT event in the Middle
East & North Africa region, during 14-18 October in Dubai.
Under the theme of “Revamping the Future of Shopping Experience”, at
booth #D3-10/Hall 3, Posiflex will showcase its latest POS
terminals and interactive kiosks in various applications including
retail store, coffee shop, and cinema, turning the product demonstration
into a real-life experience for visitors.
“Interactive kiosks serve as a seamless extension of the existing POS
systems, helping store owners to drive sales, and provide various ways
for consumers to order, pay and engage with brands," said Owen Chen,
President and CEO at Posiflex Technology, Inc. “We offer the industry’s
most comprehensive portfolio of self-service kiosks and POS solutions,
to bring organizations to the future of retailing.”
32” Interactive Kiosk: The Paragon
TK-3200 Series is ideally suited for retail store, quick service,
and fast casual restaurants, with functionality for order taking,
service/product information, and advertising. Stylish, modern, and
built for intuitive use, it touches on the shopper's senses of sound
and sight to invite interaction. Easily adapting to retail and
hospitality environments, it offers various mounting options:
wall-mounted, single or dual sided operation.
21.5” Modular Kiosk: The Stellar
TK-2100 Series can be configured in countertop or
floor-standing style, providing modular deployment options within the
same standardized family. The Stellar platform accommodates a variety
of applications such as self-service POS, loyalty program, gift cards,
self-check-in, self-ticketing, online ordering and click & collect in
a wide range of environments among retail, hospitality, and
entertainment.
Keeping maintenance in mind, the TK Series features an optional
tri-color LED indicator light, which shows kiosk operational status at a
glance. All access doors open at the front to provide easy access for
field service and user operation. There is no need to move the kiosk
away from walls, or dismantle the main body of the kiosk, to remove
components for servicing.
About Posiflex:
Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured
its own-branded and world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has
determined to grow beyond the POS business and further expand itself
into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and to a few more vertical markets
serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PC. Posiflex’s offices
are in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, China, India, Singapore, UAE,
Malaysia, Japan, and Korea along with the global distribution networks
to provide direct and timely support to its customers around the world.
For more information, please visit www.posiflex.com
or use the contact information below.
