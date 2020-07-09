Log in
Revature : Appoints Amit Sevak as President

07/09/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Company Builds on Growth Momentum, Underscores Commitment to Higher Education

Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced the appointment of Amit Sevak as president to facilitate key growth initiatives and university partnerships. Previously Sevak served as a senior advisor to the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005168/en/

Amit Sevak, President, Revature (Photo: Business Wire)

Amit Sevak, President, Revature (Photo: Business Wire)

As an emerging global leader in the “Hire, Train and Deploy” market, Revature bridges the gap between higher education and the corporate market. Based in the Washington, DC area, Revature has been a launch pad for thousands of entry level hires in technology. Sevak will help deepen and expand Revature’s network of university partners across the United States. As part of the Revature Executive Committee he will also help facilitate product and service innovation, diversity and inclusion and market expansion.

“Revature is well positioned for growth,” said Ashwin Bharath, CEO & Co-Founder, Revature. “Amit will be invaluable in developing and executing our strategic vision. His partnership will help us expand our ability to serve our ecosystem of universities, tech partners and enterprises successfully.”

For the last 20 years, Sevak has held senior executive positions at various universities and education companies. His higher education experience includes leadership roles at the University of Europe in Madrid, INTI University in Kuala Lumpur and UNITEC in Mexico City. He’s been an active mentor to edtech start-ups and has served on multiple boards from nonprofits to universities. Early in his career he worked as a Management Consultant at Bain & Company. In 2017, Sevak founded Mindset Global, an advisory services firm where he continues to serve as chairman.

“Revature transforms lives by enabling recent college graduates to enter tech careers,” said Amit Sevak. “I’m honored to work with such a talented team truly committed to help expand access and opportunity to careers in tech-related fields.”

To learn more about Revature visit: www.revature.com

About Revature

Revature is a tech career launch pad and the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the U.S.

Revature works with Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators to grow their business by hiring, training and deploying top tech talent. Our mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States.

Learn more at www.revature.com and follow @WeAreRevature on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
