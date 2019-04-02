Reveal Biosciences, a Global Pathology AI Leader, Raises Series A Funding Led by Intel Capital

Reveal Biosciences, Inc., a leader in pathology AI, announces today that
it has closed a Series A financing round led by Intel Capital with
additional investment from the GNI Group and PP Capital. Reveal is
focused on improving global healthcare by creating a new generation of
objective, data-powered pathology to characterize and detect disease.
Reveal will use the capital to expand its ImageDx™ online software
platform with a growing pipeline of AI-based decision support tools.
This cutting-edge technology focuses on objective data to help
researchers make better decisions developing new therapies, and
clinicians make better decisions for their patients.
“ImageDx has broad application within pathology for research, clinical
trials, and healthcare,” said Claire Weston, PhD, Founder & CEO. “To
date, ImageDx technology has delivered data to over 300 leading
biopharma companies and academic institutions. Our integrated
data-powered lab services uniquely position the company to generate
high-performing pathology algorithms at scale. With this investment,
we’re excited to expand our ecosystem of leading researchers,
pathologists, and technologists to work together to lead the field
toward this new paradigm.”
“AI is an accelerating technology within healthcare imaging that has
already demonstrated significant potential to impact research and
benefit patients,” said Naveen Rao, corporate vice president and General
Manager of the Artificial Intelligence Products Group at Intel
Corporation.” Senior Director Ranjeet Alexis led the investment for
Intel Capital and will join Reveal’s board.
Reveal’s team brings together a unique blend of pathologists, including
advisory representation by pathologists at ProPath Services,
researchers, data scientists, and software professionals to lead the
pathology market in data-powered decision making. Reveal Biosciences has
been engaged in the development and commercialization of advanced tissue
technologies and services since it was founded in 2012.
About Reveal Biosciences
Reveal Biosciences is focused on improving global healthcare by creating
a new generation of objective, data-powered pathology to characterize
and detect disease. With extensive scientific and computational
expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the digital
pathology revolution. Our proprietary deep-learning platform, ImageDx™,
delivers pathologists and scientists a novel class of actionable,
quantitative data to advance research and enhance patient care. Reveal’s
integrated data-powered lab services have accelerated research for over
300 leading biopharma and academic institutions to date. This advanced
laboratory uniquely positions the company to deliver high performing
pathology artificial intelligence algorithms at scale. For more
information visit revealbio.com or follow @RevealBio.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G,
next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in
1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public
or participated in a merger or acquisition. Intel Capital curates
thousands of business development introductions each year between its
portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what
makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital
firms, visit www.intelcapital.com
or follow @Intelcapital.
