Reveel Technologies, Inc. (Reveel) Partners with Active Interest Media (AIM) to Create Print-to-Digital Ecommerce Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Reveel Technologies continues to bridge the chasm between print and digital media through its new partnership with Active Interest Media, one of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies that reaches 40 million readers, fans, and attendees in 85 countries. Reveel’s mobile web-based image scanning application, Reveel.it, provides a cover-to-cover digital experience for AIM’s September edition of SKI Magazine, featuring the publication’s 2019 Annual Gear Guide, available now.



Go to www.reveel.it on your mobile browser and scan the image to try Reveel for yourself.





With Reveel’s unique browser-based application, readers can instantly experience a rich mobile app experience without the hassle of downloading an app. Magazine pages display simple instructions to readers that direct them to enter the URL ‘Reveel.it’ in their mobile browser, press the ‘Scan Now’ button and point their mobile device camera at images on the page. Readers can scan images to shop skis, boots, apparel and more to obtain further details, read reviews and make purchases online.

“Reveel creates an interactive print publication experience that overcomes the limitations of other image recognition technologies,” explained Jim Schreitmueller, the company’s CEO. “Reveel.it identifies images on the page without adding distracting QR codes or other graphic treatments to images or requiring readers to download an app.”

Try Reveel yourself. Go to www.reveel.it on your mobile browser and scan the accompanying image to view the 2019 SKI Magazine Gear Guide.

The company provides media outlets, brands, retailers and other organizations with the ability to directly measure and quantify customer response to mass media, including knowing what brands and information about advertised products people interact with the most along with tracking the volume of purchases.

“We believe print media has a strong influence in consumer purchase decisions and Reveel provides just the platform to help us measure audience engagement and conversion,” commented Andy Hawk, Managing Director of AIM’s Mountain Group. “Reveel’s mobile web app makes it especially easy for our readers to use and the entire experience was created with very little effort from our team.”

As part of the September edition of SKI magazine, Reveel also created a searchable mobile 2019 Gear Guide directory so readers can take the full product discovery experience with them and share details of featured products with their fellow skiing enthusiasts.

About Reveel Technologies, Inc.

Reveel Technologies, Inc. ( www.reveel.it ) helps media outlets, brands, retailers and other businesses seize the moment of inspiration wherever audiences view media and invites them to explore, learn and buy. For the first time, audiences can view a uniform, interactive and measurable multichannel experience from all forms of visual media, including print, TV, digital and video to drive consumer engagement and conversion. Reveel customers include magazine publishers, museum and trade event venues and other media channels featuring a wide variety of lifestyle brands including automotive, healthcare, apparel, beauty, travel and real estate. Reveel is based in San Francisco, California and is backed by Cervin Ventures.

