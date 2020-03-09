Log in
Revenue Committee Tax Study Focuses on Income Taxes, Committee Reviews Energy Tax Credits

03/09/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

The Revenue Interim Committee and the HJ 35 Tax Study Committee meet next March 19-20 in Room 317 of the Capitol building. The HJ 35 Tax Study Committee meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on March 19 and the Revenue Interim committee meets at 8 a.m. on March 20.

The HJ 35 Tax Study Committee meeting will include followup on property tax issues from the January meeting. The committee will then shift gears to discuss the individual income tax and the corporate income tax. Staff will provide an overview of both taxes and information requested by committee members in January. See the HJ 35 agenda for more information.

The Revenue Interim committee agenda includes agency updates from the Montana Tax Appeal Board and the Department of Revenue and a revenue update from the Legislative Fiscal Division.

As part of its new duty to review tax credits, the committee will evaluate the tax credit for energy-conserving expenditures and the alternative energy systems tax credit. Staff will provide an overview of the credits, their usage, and the legislative history of the credits. Interested parties are encouraged to provide public comment at the meeting or to submit comments to staff in advance of the meeting. Information about the credits is available on the committee's tax credit review website.

The meeting will be live streamed at http://leg.mt.gov and will be broadcast on the Montana Public Affairs Network (MPAN.) For more information about the meeting, including a full agenda, visit the committee's website or contact Megan Moore, committee staff.

Committee Website: https://www.leg.mt.gov/committees/interim/2019rvic/
Committee Staff: Megan Moore, memoore@mt.gov or 406-444-4496

Disclaimer

State of Montana published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:22:07 UTC
