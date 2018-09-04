Revenue Technology Services : (RTS) Will Host Its Annual Summit in Vienna, Austria from October 2-4, 2018 Bringing Together Its Customers, Partners, and Industry Thought Leaders

Revenue Technology Services (RTS), a Plano, Texas-based provider of
profit optimization tools for the transportation industry welcomes you
to its 2018 Annual Flagship Event in Vienna from October 2-4, 2018. The
Summit will be attended by delegates representing both freight and
passenger businesses of airlines and cruise ferries from around the
world such as United, Delta, Air Canada, Turkish Cargo, Saudia Cargo,
Fjord Line, Color Line, P&O Ferries, Brittany Ferries. The Summit
revolves around the theme “Outperform” and commences at 6.30 PM
on October 2nd with registration and a cocktail reception
unfolding into presentations by external speakers and breakout sessions
on pricing, revenue management, scheduling, revenue planning, profit
optimization on October 3rd and 4th.
Adept guest speakers like Per Glomså (Director, Passenger and Freight
Revenue Management at Fjord Line) and Dr. Robert Mayer (SFHEA FCILT
Centre for Air Transport Management, Cranfield University, UK) will
share their views on how a winner takes it all and the current trends in
the airline industry respectively. You will also hear from other experts
and thought leaders on various topics such as ‘Cargo can talk’, ‘How can
experience outperform the novice?’, and ‘How to leverage technology to
be an ultimate buddy to outperform.’ You will gain strategic to tactical
insights in managing your customers and inventory through group
discussions with a panel of experts as well as from the vision and
experiences of RTS leaders. Take the time to join us for an Austrian
dinner show and network with your peers throughout the Summit.
Please feel free to contact Palak Gulati (palak.gulati@rtscorp.com)
for any queries related to the summit program and registration.
About RTS
Revenue Technology Services is a worldwide provider of profit enhancing
revenue management, scheduling, revenue planning, and pricing software
solutions for passenger and cargo and consulting services for the
airline and cruise ferry industries. RTS is headquartered in Plano,
Texas with offices in the UK, South Africa and India. For additional
information, visit www.rtscorp.com
or contact rts.information@rtscorp.com
or 1-972-325-1250.
