Revere Healthcare Solutions Inc. : Partners with Ford County, KS

Revere Healthcare Solutions Inc. (RHS) manages onsite and near-site
clinics, where it delivers an employer-sponsored, direct and integrated
primary and preventive healthcare program.
RHS is announcing a new partnership with Ford County, KS to establish a
new clinic in Dodge City, KS to deliver RHS’ comprehensive primary and
preventive healthcare program to the County’s employees and their family
members.
The new clinic will be the third one managed by RHS in the state of
Kansas, together with the Grow Well clinic in Garden City, KS and the
Cowley Health WoRX clinic in Arkansas City, KS.
“RHS is honored to have been selected by a leading employer in the state
of Kansas such as Ford County to establish another partnership in a
community with such a rich history as Dodge City, KS. As in Garden City,
KS and Arkansas City, KS where RHS has partnered respectively with the
local municipality and with the local hospital, RHS’ objective is to
enhance access to quality and affordable primary and preventive
healthcare, in co-ordination with local, established providers. It is
RHS’ firm conviction that primary and preventive healthcare should
always be purchased directly, outside the traditional,
claims-based fee-for-service healthcare market, which is suited for more
expensive forms of healthcare, but tends to make primary and preventive
healthcare less convenient than it should be. It is in fact intuitive
that, while insurance is critical to providing risk diversification in
the semi-catastrophic and catastrophic portions of the medical claims’
distribution, it only adds costs in the lower end of the distribution
curve, depressing or repressing utilization of prevention care, the
simplest but most effective form of healthcare. When employers purchase directly,
on behalf of their employees, primary and preventive healthcare, they
have a much higher chance of achieving the objective of enhancing access
to healthcare, while reducing the all-in cost of their healthcare
benefits,” commented Mr. Carmine Di Palo, Chief Executive Officer of RHS
Inc.
While RHS has been focused on employer-sponsored direct primary and
preventive healthcare in the state of Kansas, its disciplined
operational framework, its intellectual property, and its proprietary
analytical platform make the RHS program a proven solution for the wider
problem of rising healthcare costs and decreasing access to primary and
preventive healthcare: a problem that is common across most states and
payers.
“RHS focus is on partnering with employers to correct a self-reinforcing
vicious loop in healthcare: high healthcare costs translate into higher
out-of-pockets, and underutilization of preventive healthcare, which in
turn results into delayed detection and, again, into higher healthcare
costs. And worse health. The RHS model brings administrative costs down
to almost zero: it allows for longer visits with our providers (who are
not rewarded for productivity) and for the elimination of
out-of-pockets. RHS visits’ slots are, by design, thirty-minutes long.
Our providers have the time to listen to the patient. And the time to
educate the patient whether about issues related to changes of lifestyle
or about navigating the downstream medicine world through referrals. No
out-of-pockets represent a significant incentive for individuals to take
care of themselves at RHS’ clinics when they are healthy or as soon as
they perceive any symptom. RHS’ healthcare model has a long track record
in enabling the simplification of healthcare and therefore the
re-allocation of financial and operational resources from administration
to the delivery of quality healthcare: our data, studies, and research
show that such approach has the potential to modify the trajectory of
healthcare, and that it could and should be expanded across the payers’
mix, including Medicaid,” concluded Mr. Di Palo.
About Revere Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – RHS Inc. (www.reverehs.com)
provides an intelligent solution for increasing healthcare costs and
decreasing access to affordable and convenient primary and preventive
healthcare. Our solution? Simplicity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005832/en/