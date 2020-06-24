Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ReverseVision President Joe Langner Lauded as Mortgage Technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 06:50am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading technology provider for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending program market, today announced that company President Joe Langner has been honored as a mortgage technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association.

Joe Langner President, ReverseVision

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jun 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading technology provider for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending program market, today announced that company President Joe Langner has been honored as a mortgage technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association. In its inaugural year, the awards program honors mortgage technology executives who "are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail."

Langner joined ReverseVision as president in March 2020 to help establish HECM and private reverse mortgages as staple programs in mainstream lending portfolios. Since joining the company, Langner has guided its technology coexistence strategy enabling traditional lenders to evaluate and originate HECM and private reverse mortgages alongside their "forward" mortgage counterparts.

"Adopting an API-enabled strategy is critical to positioning ReverseVision for long-term technological relevance as the digital mortgage space enters a period of accelerated growth," said ReverseVision CEO John Button. "By making it possible for loan originators to easily incorporate senior lending products into their origination workflow, Langner is empowering borrowers with choice and a rewarding return on their investment in reverse lending."

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

Related link: https://www.reversevision.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reversevision-president-joe-langner-lauded-as-mortgage-technology-thought-leader-by-progress-in-lending-association/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aReverseVision President Joe Langner Lauded as Mortgage Technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association
SE
06:47aOil falls on rising stocks, worries of new virus wave
RE
06:41aUK watchdog investigates audits of London Capital & Finance
RE
06:27aUK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues
RE
06:18aSouth African inflation sinks to 15-year low in April
RE
06:12aWatchdog FCA tightens pension value for money rules
RE
06:12aSouth African government urges creditors to back SAA rescue plan
RE
06:04aU.S. considers tariffs on $3.1 billion EU, UK imports - Bloomberg News
RE
06:02aEurope's emergency loan schemes stir fears of a debt trap
RE
05:53aWorld Bank says it approves $750 mln loan for Nigeria's power sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
4NOKIA OYJ : New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
5DUFRY AG : Dufry to implement a global restructuring program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group