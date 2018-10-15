Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ReverseVision and STRATMOR Group Partner to Integrate First-Ever HECM Borrower Satisfaction Benchmark into MortgageSAT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced it is partnering with leading mortgage industry advisory firm STRATMOR Group to develop the first-ever HECM borrower satisfaction benchmark as part of STRATMOR's MortgageSAT Borrower Satisfaction Program.

ReverseVision

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced it is partnering with leading mortgage industry advisory firm STRATMOR Group to develop the first-ever HECM borrower satisfaction benchmark as part of STRATMOR's MortgageSAT Borrower Satisfaction Program.

Many of the borrower satisfaction measures that apply to traditional loans also apply to HECM loans, but there are unique elements to HECM origination that factor into the borrower experience as well, such as the requirement that HECM borrowers complete reverse mortgage counseling with an independent third party. To ensure its MortgageSAT program accurately considers these unique HECM processes, STRATMOR Group will build a tailored survey with input from ReverseVision.

"Bringing MortgageSAT to reverse lenders is exciting for a number of reasons," said STRATMOR MortgageSAT Program Director Mike Seminari. "As the dominant provider of reverse mortgage technology, ReverseVision is uniquely positioned to engage a large sample of lender participants, making this a true benchmark lenders can use to assess their performance against a meaningful peer dataset."

According to ReverseVision President and CEO John Button, reverse mortgages still suffer from a poor reputation despite the fact that the causes are long resolved with a HECM program that is safer than ever. "We expect the MortgageSAT survey results, including borrower comments, will shed light on the fact that reverse borrowers are thoughtful people who are planning for their financial futures," said Button. "The vast majority of them are very happy with both the process and the loan product."

With the MortgageSAT program, ReverseVision customers will be able to survey every borrower within 24 hours of loan closing. Direct, instant borrower feedback, along with deep insights into the loan process and the people involved, will enable lenders to pinpoint sources of borrower dissatisfaction and quickly take corrective action. MortgageSAT will provide individual scores for each participant in the HECM process (e.g., counselor, loan officer or broker, processor, underwriter and closer) and measure the borrower's perception of the entire experience with analysis by region, branch and individual employee.

"We're eager to give reverse lenders the ability to understand what's working and what's not working in their origination process," said Seminari. "MortgageSAT's value for lenders includes its ability to deliver actionable insights for mortgage leaders and coaching moments for employees."

About STRATMOR Group:

STRATMOR Group is a leading mortgage industry advisory firm that provides a range of programs and services designed to counsel lender CEOs and senior executives. STRATMOR serves more than 250 companies annually, providing strategies that increase growth and improve profitability in sales, marketing, technology, operations and mergers and acquisitions using comprehensive, propriety data and key insights gained through extensive experience in the mortgage industry. The company is well known for its financial models and its collaboration with the Mortgage Bankers Association in the PGR: MBA and STRATMOR Peer Group Roundtables program. Find out more about STRATMOR on its website at https://www.stratmorgroup.com/.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) origination. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more HECM transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite also includes HECM sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its HECM technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A three-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) listing. ReverseVision's annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance HECM lending. The company continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users' HECM volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com.

Twitter: @ReverseVision @STRATMORGroup #HECM #MortgageSAT

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

Related link: https://www.reversevision.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reversevision-and-stratmor-group-partner-to-integrate-first-ever-hecm-borrower-satisfaction-benchmark-into-mortgagesat/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
09:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
09:28pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Mnuchin And Mulvaney Release Joint Statement On Budget Results For Fiscal Year 2018
PU
09:25pBrainy Camps Association Announces Race for Every Child Team to Support Programs for Children with Chronic Conditions
SE
09:23pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : and OSMRE seek comments on Coyote Creek coal lease application
PU
09:18pAirbnb bill may limit short-term rentals in U.S. capital
RE
09:18pItaly budget cuts tax breaks on banks' interest payments - government source
RE
09:18pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Roasted Pig Stopped by Atlanta CBP
PU
09:16pDollar dips as U.S. retail sales misses expectations
RE
09:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.