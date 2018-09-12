ReversingLabs Welcomes Industry Leader Doug Levin to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, a global leader in discovering and responding to unknown malware, today announced that Doug Levin has joined its Board of Directors. He joins current members William Opet, Sean Cunningham, and Mario Vuksan.



“We are focused on strengthening our board with technology leaders who understand the complexity of scaling a company that is delivering breakthrough innovations to the security market,” said Mario Vuksan, Founder and CEO of ReversingLabs. “Doug is that kind of visionary leader who brings his insights as a proven technology executive with in-depth experience in building hugely successful companies from the ground up.”

Doug Levin is a technology luminary focused on cybersecurity, open source technology and artificial intelligence. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of DJ MicroLaminates (material science) and Zylotech (AI-driven customer analytics). He has over 30 years of experience including founding and acting as former CEO of Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsys in 2017) and LucidWorks in 2007; board seats and advisory positions with HubSpot, Bedrock Data, *gram Labs, Stynt, Tolemi and numerous others; venture partner with MassVentures, and executive positions with Microsoft Corporation. Since 2002, Doug has been an adjunct lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and serves as a mentor in the MIT Venture Mentoring Service.

"I am honored to serve on the ReversingLabs Board of Directors," said Doug Levin. "ReversingLabs is transforming the cybersecurity industry through innovative technology and services while also improving the global understanding of the opponent and the methods they use."

ReversingLabs board also includes Sean Cunningham, a renowned cybersecurity investor for over 18 years who has invested in 24 security startups during his career and led 13 to exit. He is well respected by entrepreneurs, co-investors, board members and go-to market partners and was cited as cited as one of the top cybersecurity investors by market analyst firm CB Insights. He is listed in their Board of Directors: “Who’s Who’s in Cybersecurity”. Prior to ForgePoint, Sean was focused on Cybersecurity investments with Intel Capital. Sean earned an MBA from Gonzaga University.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs solutions expose undetected malware to enable effective response, limit damages, and strengthen defenses. Our unique File Decomposition technology and File Intelligence Services combine local and in-the-wild threat visibility to extract detailed threat indicators and classify threat levels helping security teams detect and respond to sophisticated attacks. Government agencies and large enterprises use our solutions to implement next-generation malware detection, threat intelligence and hunting capabilities.

