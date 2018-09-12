Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReversingLabs Welcomes Industry Leader Doug Levin to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, a global leader in discovering and responding to unknown malware, today announced that Doug Levin has joined its Board of Directors.  He joins current members William Opet, Sean Cunningham, and Mario Vuksan.

“We are focused on strengthening our board with technology leaders who understand the complexity of scaling a company that is delivering breakthrough innovations to the security market,” said Mario Vuksan, Founder and CEO of ReversingLabs. “Doug is that kind of visionary leader who brings his insights as a proven technology executive with in-depth experience in building hugely successful companies from the ground up.”

Doug Levin is a technology luminary focused on cybersecurity, open source technology and artificial intelligence. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of DJ MicroLaminates (material science) and Zylotech (AI-driven customer analytics). He has over 30 years of experience including founding and acting as former CEO of Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsys in 2017) and LucidWorks in 2007; board seats and advisory positions with HubSpot, Bedrock Data, *gram Labs, Stynt, Tolemi and numerous others; venture partner with MassVentures, and executive positions with Microsoft Corporation. Since 2002, Doug has been an adjunct lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and serves as a mentor in the MIT Venture Mentoring Service.

"I am honored to serve on the ReversingLabs Board of Directors," said Doug Levin. "ReversingLabs is transforming the cybersecurity industry through innovative technology and services while also improving the global understanding of the opponent and the methods they use."

ReversingLabs board also includes Sean Cunningham, a renowned cybersecurity investor for over 18 years who has invested in 24 security startups during his career and led 13 to exit. He is well respected by entrepreneurs, co-investors, board members and go-to market partners and was cited as cited as one of the top cybersecurity investors by market analyst firm CB Insights. He is listed in their Board of Directors: “Who’s Who’s in Cybersecurity”. Prior to ForgePoint, Sean was focused on Cybersecurity investments with Intel Capital. Sean earned an MBA from Gonzaga University.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs solutions expose undetected malware to enable effective response, limit damages, and strengthen defenses. Our unique File Decomposition technology and File Intelligence Services combine local and in-the-wild threat visibility to extract detailed threat indicators and classify threat levels helping security teams detect and respond to sophisticated attacks. Government agencies and large enterprises use our solutions to implement next-generation malware detection, threat intelligence and hunting capabilities.

William Munroe
Sr Dir Marcom
ReversingLabs
will.munroe@reversinglabs.com

! logo 1 line RB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pSENEX ENERGY : & GLNG Agree Amendments to Western Surat Gas Project Gas Sales Arrangements
AQ
05:10pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : ADCB Set To Work With Fintech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge As ‘Corporate Champion’
AQ
05:10pAPPLE : New MacBook Air 2018, iPad Pro are no-shows in Apple’s sitemap leak
AQ
05:10pTANZANIA BREWERIES : Impact of Nicol share price rise felt
AQ
05:10pTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:09pThese Canadian Marijuana Stocks Just Made New Highs
AC
05:08pTIMING IS EVERYTHING : logistics strategies in the food supply chain, part two
PU
05:08pBANK OF AMERICA : Registration for the 40th Anniversary of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Opens Today
PU
05:08pSCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
05:08pAEW UK REIT : Result of General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : website leak suggest iPhones could be named XS, XS Max, Xr
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.