Review of Strategic Options Relating to Elior Group Concession Catering Activities

03/20/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces it has recently entered into exclusive discussions with PAI Partners concerning a potential sale of its concession catering activities, which are grouped within its Areas subsidiary. At this stage, any indication as to the result of these discussions is premature. Elior Group will not comment any further on this process and will communicate in due time, in accordance with regulations.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

@Elior_Group #TimeSavored


© Business Wire 2019
