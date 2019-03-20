Review of Strategic Options Relating to Elior Group Concession Catering Activities

Regulatory News:
Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces it has recently entered into
exclusive discussions with PAI Partners concerning a potential sale of
its concession catering activities, which are grouped within its Areas
subsidiary. At this stage, any indication as to the result of these
discussions is premature. Elior Group will not comment any further on
this process and will communicate in due time, in accordance with
regulations.
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading
operators in contract catering, concession catering and support
services, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry,
education, healthcare and travel markets.
Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue
in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily
basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to
feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business
model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global
Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com
or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)
@Elior_Group #TimeSavored
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005758/en/