Revint : Announces Acquisition of Praxis Healthcare Solutions

08/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Acquisition strengthens Revint’s comprehensive enterprise revenue integrity offering by enhancing its complex denials and appeals solution offering

Revint, a leader in revenue recovery solutions and pioneer of the industry’s first of its kind revenue integrity platform for healthcare providers, announced the acquisition of Praxis Healthcare Solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Revint’s position as a leading provider of revenue recovery and denials management services.

Praxis has achieved tremendous growth and customer success due to its expertise in detailed root cause analysis and high touch service model. Praxis’ robust suite of individualized revenue recovery and integrity services are flexible and unique to each provider partner. Praxis has been able to consistently outperform peers and in-house alternatives with a demonstrated ability to achieve 10-15% lift in cash over other recovery programs.

“We are excited to partner with Praxis,” commented Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Revint. “Their expertise in denials and appeals management capabilities are highly complementary to our existing portfolio and will enable us to deliver even greater results and a more comprehensive ‘safety net’ for our client partners.”

“We look forward to bringing the Praxis expertise and success to the Revint family,” said April Kooiman, Chief Executive Officer of Praxis. “By joining forces, we are strengthening our teams to offer a premium denial management and account receivables recovery service to the provider community. Our team is confident that the business will continue to grow and thrive under this new partnership.”

About Revint

Revint is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for health systems, focused on offering revenue integrity and recovery services to ensure accurate and timely reimbursement for their services. Serving over 1,700 health care organizations in the U.S., Revint helps recover over $800 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. The Company’s solution set includes suites centered around Revenue Assurance (DRG Validation, Charge Capture, Transfer DRG), Payer Accountability (Denials Recovery, Underpayments, BlueCard), and Medicare Reimbursements (340B, DSH, Medicare Bad Debt, S-10). Revint was recognized by Black Book and KLAS among the highest ranked Revenue Recovery vendors based on customer satisfaction and client experience. Revint’s Revenue Recovery solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. For more information visit www.revintsolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
