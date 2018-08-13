Revint Solutions : Announces Appointment of Frank Forte as Chief Revenue Officer

Revint Solutions, industry leader in Revenue Recovery services,
announced today that Frank Forte has joined the company as Chief Revenue
Officer. Forte joins Revint from TVR Communications, a provider of
patient interactive solutions, where he was Chief Business Development
Officer.
During his tenure at TVR Communications, Forte led the growth and market
expansion of the company and was instrumental in the company becoming
the KLAS Category Leader for Interactive Patient Systems for the past
three consecutive years. Prior to TVR Communications, Forte was Chief
Marketing Officer for Rockwood Holdings, and before that he held
executive roles in various divisions of Emerson Electric Corporation.
“Frank’s vision and extensive background in executing market strategies
will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Roger
Davis, CEO at Revint Solutions. “Frank is a key addition to our
executive leadership team and we are thrilled to have him join the
Revint family.”
At Revint, Forte will be responsible for defining and executing the
go-to market strategy across all the business units in this newly
created executive position.
“It’s an exciting time to join Revint, which is undergoing rapid
transformation and growth, and is redefining revenue integrity. There is
world-class talent here with a clear vision of how we can maximize value
for our clients and improve business and clinical outcomes,” said Forte.
The announcement is being made at a time when Revint is undergoing a
period of rapid and exciting growth. Revint merged with IMA Consulting
in late 2017 and subsequently acquired Naveos, AcuStream, and CloudMed
to expand its solution capabilities.
About Revint Solutions
Revint Solutions is an industry leader in revenue recovery and
consulting services. Revint offers a full revenue integrity safety net
for all types of healthcare provider organizations. They provide
solutions to over 1,600 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and help
recover over $475 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for their
clients annually. Client solutions include Transfer DRG, IME Shadow
Claims, Underpayment Recovery, DRG Validation, Outpatient Revenue
Recovery, Consulting Services, Interim Management, Supplemental Support
Services, Medicare Reimbursement, and Payer Verification. Revint is
backed by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that
currently manages over $20 billion in assets.
