Revint Solutions : Announces Appointment of Frank Forte as Chief Revenue Officer

Forte Joins Revint Solutions in this Newly Created Executive Position

Revint Solutions, industry leader in Revenue Recovery services, announced today that Frank Forte has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Forte joins Revint from TVR Communications, a provider of patient interactive solutions, where he was Chief Business Development Officer.

During his tenure at TVR Communications, Forte led the growth and market expansion of the company and was instrumental in the company becoming the KLAS Category Leader for Interactive Patient Systems for the past three consecutive years. Prior to TVR Communications, Forte was Chief Marketing Officer for Rockwood Holdings, and before that he held executive roles in various divisions of Emerson Electric Corporation.

“Frank’s vision and extensive background in executing market strategies will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Roger Davis, CEO at Revint Solutions. “Frank is a key addition to our executive leadership team and we are thrilled to have him join the Revint family.”

At Revint, Forte will be responsible for defining and executing the go-to market strategy across all the business units in this newly created executive position.

“It’s an exciting time to join Revint, which is undergoing rapid transformation and growth, and is redefining revenue integrity. There is world-class talent here with a clear vision of how we can maximize value for our clients and improve business and clinical outcomes,” said Forte.

The announcement is being made at a time when Revint is undergoing a period of rapid and exciting growth. Revint merged with IMA Consulting in late 2017 and subsequently acquired Naveos, AcuStream, and CloudMed to expand its solution capabilities.

About Revint Solutions

Revint Solutions is an industry leader in revenue recovery and consulting services. Revint offers a full revenue integrity safety net for all types of healthcare provider organizations. They provide solutions to over 1,600 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and help recover over $475 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for their clients annually. Client solutions include Transfer DRG, IME Shadow Claims, Underpayment Recovery, DRG Validation, Outpatient Revenue Recovery, Consulting Services, Interim Management, Supplemental Support Services, Medicare Reimbursement, and Payer Verification. Revint is backed by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that currently manages over $20 billion in assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005536/en/