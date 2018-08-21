Revint Solutions : Names Sowri Krishnan as Chief Technology Officer

Revint Solutions, an industry leader in Revenue Recovery services,
announced today that Sowri Krishnan has joined the company as Chief
Technology Officer. Sowri has more than 20 years of extensive experience
building and directing global business and technology operations.
Most recently, Sowri served as Senior Vice President at Cognizant
Technology Solutions, heading the company’s Digital Engineering Practice
globally. In this role, Sowri worked with companies to digitally
transform their business by combining strategy, technology and industry
expertise that enable businesses to improve their services and products,
create an omni-channel digital experience, and gain a competitive market
advantage.
“Sowri’s impressive experience and drive for innovation will provide
enormous value as we continue to undergo rapid and exciting growth,”
said Roger Davis, CEO at Revint Solutions. “He is not only a phenomenal
technologist but an incredible person. We couldn’t be more excited to
welcome Sowri into the Revint family.”
As Chief Technology Officer, Sowri will assume responsibility for all
engineering/development and IT infrastructure and assist Revint in the
journey of being the leading revenue integrity business in healthcare.
“The opportunity to transform technology and specifically the role in
empowering people and helping to enrich their lives is exciting,” Sowri
said. “I am very optimistic about where Revint is headed and how we can
use technology to solve some of Healthcare’s most important challenges.”
About Revint Solutions
Revint Solutions is an industry-leading full-service healthcare
solutions and consulting services provider that offers revenue integrity
and recovery services for hospitals and health systems to ensure
accurate and timely reimbursement for their services. Serving over 1,600
healthcare organizations in the United States, Revint helps recover over
$475 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients
annually. Revint’s suite of products includes transfer DRG/IME revenue
recovery, DRG validation, zero balance underpayment recovery, Medicare
reimbursement, complex claims, consulting, and interim management.
Offering solutions of a full revenue integrity “safety net” for all
types of healthcare provider organizations. Revint is backed by New
Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that currently
manages over $20 billion in assets. For more information, visit revintsolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005637/en/