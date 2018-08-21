Revint Solutions : Names Sowri Krishnan as Chief Technology Officer

Sowri Krishnan Joins Revint Solutions in this Newly Created Executive Position

Revint Solutions, an industry leader in Revenue Recovery services, announced today that Sowri Krishnan has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Sowri has more than 20 years of extensive experience building and directing global business and technology operations.

Most recently, Sowri served as Senior Vice President at Cognizant Technology Solutions, heading the company’s Digital Engineering Practice globally. In this role, Sowri worked with companies to digitally transform their business by combining strategy, technology and industry expertise that enable businesses to improve their services and products, create an omni-channel digital experience, and gain a competitive market advantage.

“Sowri’s impressive experience and drive for innovation will provide enormous value as we continue to undergo rapid and exciting growth,” said Roger Davis, CEO at Revint Solutions. “He is not only a phenomenal technologist but an incredible person. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Sowri into the Revint family.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Sowri will assume responsibility for all engineering/development and IT infrastructure and assist Revint in the journey of being the leading revenue integrity business in healthcare.

“The opportunity to transform technology and specifically the role in empowering people and helping to enrich their lives is exciting,” Sowri said. “I am very optimistic about where Revint is headed and how we can use technology to solve some of Healthcare’s most important challenges.”

About Revint Solutions

Revint Solutions is an industry-leading full-service healthcare solutions and consulting services provider that offers revenue integrity and recovery services for hospitals and health systems to ensure accurate and timely reimbursement for their services. Serving over 1,600 healthcare organizations in the United States, Revint helps recover over $475 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. Revint’s suite of products includes transfer DRG/IME revenue recovery, DRG validation, zero balance underpayment recovery, Medicare reimbursement, complex claims, consulting, and interim management. Offering solutions of a full revenue integrity “safety net” for all types of healthcare provider organizations. Revint is backed by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that currently manages over $20 billion in assets. For more information, visit revintsolutions.com.

