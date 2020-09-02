Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 2 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Harvey
Weinstein's bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a
revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct claims against the
disgraced former producer, but an attorney for accusers pledged
to oppose the plan.
The $35.2 million proposal filed on Tuesday in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware was financed by insurers and
includes $17 million to settle sexual misconduct claims in
various courts as well as a lawsuit by New York's attorney
general.
Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison term in New York
state following his Feb. 24 conviction for sexually assaulting a
former production assistant and raping an actress. He has
appealed the conviction.
The latest plan provides less to accusers than the $18.9
million in the prior plan, which was rejected in July by U.S.
District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan, who is overseeing
a class action against Weinstein.
The remaining funds will settle business debts and defense
costs for former representatives of The Weinstein Co. It removed
legal fees for Weinstein, a part of the prior plan that
Hellerstein called "obnoxious."
Attorney Paul Zumbro for The Weinstein Co told Judge Mary
Walrath in Wilmington at Wednesday's hearing that the settlement
pool was reduced because it no longer resolves claims that
pre-date The Weinstein Co.
The plan provides accusers a proposed payment; if they
accept, it settles their claim against Weinstein. Alternatively,
accusers can accept 25% of the proposed payment and continue to
pursue Weinstein in the courts.
Scott Leonhardt, an attorney representing two accusers,
called the plan "fundamentally deficient" and said his clients
opposed it.
Walrath said the plan appeared to prevent an accuser who
opted to pursue Weinstein in court and who won a judgment from
collecting against Weinstein's insurers.
An attorney for The Weinstein Co said the plan would be
clarified and did not shield insurers in that situation.
