Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Revitalised trade hopes, Burberry jump boost FTSE 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

Britain's FTSE 100 advanced further on Monday as investors were hopeful of some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and luxury brand Burberry gained after French peer LVMH agreed to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany.

The FTSE 100 added 0.7% with miners <.FTNMX1770> and Asia-focused HSBC providing the biggest boost, after U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal was still possible by the end of the year.

The index, which had jumped more than 1% in the previous session, was also supported by a 2.5% gain in Burberry after Louis Vuitton owner LVMH's $16.2-billion deal for Tiffany.

The FTSE 250 rose 0.3% as of 0913 GMT, tracking gains in the local currency, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to bring his deal to leave the European Union back to parliament before Christmas.

Johnson also rolled out an election manifesto that promised more public sector spending and no new taxes.

Shares of housebuilders such as Berkeley and Persimmon, most sensitive to the domestic economy, gained 1% each on the blue-chip bourse.

Domestic stocks have been rising in recent sessions as polls show the Conservative Party most likely to gain a majority in the upcoming general election, enabling the government to deliver Brexit after more than three-and-a-half years.

IAG rose 1% after British Airways and its pilots union BALPA reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history.

Hopes that Washington and Beijing may yet make progress on a trade deal after O'Brien's comments drove risk sentiment, with analysts also pointing to China's assurance of stronger protections for intellectual property rights as a key driver.

"The move suggests that key concessions are being made in order to increase the prospects of a partial U.S.-China deal, which is giving investors another opportunity to capitalize on risk-on trading activity," FXTM analyst Han Tan said.

Though conflicting headlines emerged that officials from both countries had said a more advanced "phase two" deal was looking less likely, markets chose to remain optimistic.

Mid-cap Hochschild Mining, which had slipped 9% on Friday after a lacklustre production outlook for 2020, lost another 5% and sank to near six-month low.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.21% 4515 Delayed Quote.28.20%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.75% 2089 Delayed Quote.17.14%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC -5.59% 159.8 Delayed Quote.9.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.48% 582.4 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 1.04% 561 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 2.01% 404.05 Real-time Quote.53.47%
PERSIMMON 1.15% 2543.75 Delayed Quote.30.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on mixed trade cues; Thailand up on stimulus hopes
RE
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Revitalised trade hopes, Burberry jump boost FTSE 100
RE
04:28aEUROPE : LVMH boosts European shares to one-week high; trade optimism lingers
RE
12:49aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets tepid amid mixed trade cues; Thailand gains
RE
11/24What Bad News? Investors Keep Stocks Rising--Update
DJ
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Run Gantlet of Bad News to Record Highs
DJ
11/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as China Calls for Better Communication on Trade
DJ
11/22MACY'S, COTY, AMERICAN EXPRESS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/22TSX falls 0.26% to 16,954.84
RE
11/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE enjoys best day since July; mid-caps gain for fourth week
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group