Revitalizing Rural America: Guess & Co. Corporation Offers Stewardship Solutions To Rural America

10/28/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of Rural America Stewardship Solutions. There are over 38 million individuals living in rural communities throughout the United States. Small towns throughout the U.S. have suffered hospital closures and a death toll from the opioid crisis. Guess & Co. Corporation is the only company on the planet with a vast solutions portfolio focused on rural communities. “We believe in rural communities and we look forward to helping them with revitalization and growth,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president of Guess & Co. Corporation. The senior management team of Guess & Co. Corporation including Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president and Michelle Stewart, deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer are working together to oversee the delivery of stewardship solutions to rural communities throughout the country.

Guess & Co. Corporation Rural America Stewardship Solutions Include:

  • Economic development.
     
  • Community revitalization and development.
     
  • Infrastructure development, management and operation.
     
  • Health care access, development, management and operation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 40 years of combined experience. 

Media Contact:
Media Relations
media@guessandcocorporation.com

Primary Logo

Michelle Stewart

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Guess & Co. Corporation
Jerry D. Guess

Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, CEO & President of Guess & Co. Corporation
Eric Shindledecker

Eric Shindledecker, Chairman, Executive Vice-President of Guess & Co. Corporation

© GlobeNewswire 2019
