|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) / Home Member State
RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschränkt): Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.06.2019 / 10:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) announces according to Art. 5 WpHG
that Germany is the Home Member State.
04.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de