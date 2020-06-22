Revolution Medicines : RVMD R&D Update Presentation June 2020

Translating Frontier Oncology Targets to

Outsmart Cancer™

June 2020

© 2020 Revolution Medicines

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, availability of funding, ability to maintain existing collaborations, including with Sanofi, and establish new strategic collaborations, licensing or other arrangements, the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates, the potential market size and size of the potential patient populations for our product candidates, the timing and likelihood of success of obtaining product approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates, future results of anticipated products, are forward-looking statements and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This presentation concerns anticipated products that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines' Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Summary

Clinical-stage precision oncology company with deep focus on RAS cancers; growing clinical momentum

Cohesive pipeline of complementary investigational products for targeted mono- and combination treatment

Prolific innovation engine, sophisticated preclinical and clinical capabilities, and seasoned company leadership

Strong financial condition and corporate transactions

that build value

Continued Operational Excellence in COVID-19 Environment

• COVID-19 pandemic with profound global impact on health and socioeconomic well-being

• Operational adjustments implemented by RVMD in mid-March have enabled our team to remain healthy, focused and productive. Currently: - Limited impact on preclinical productivity and timelines; all projects progressing per expectations - No material impact on ongoing clinical study timelines, despite logistical challenges with on-site patient visits and follow up - Potential delays associated with planned study initiations, mitigated by active efforts supporting site initiation

• Strong balance sheet - $347.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 3/31/20

Our Innovation Engine Focused on Genetic Drivers of RAS-Dependent Cancers

Deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how to define critical vulnerabilities of frontier RAS / mTOR pathway targets and signaling circuits

Sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities, including proven access to complex chemical space, tailored to elusive cancer targets

Astute precision medicine approach for patients

with genetically-defined cancers addicted to RAS /

mTOR pathways