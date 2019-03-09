Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Revolutionary Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, GAINSWave®, Now Offered by Havkin Urology in Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 08:01am EST

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Havkin Urology is implementing a non-invasive and drug free solution for Erectile Dysfunction (ED) called GAINSWave, which boasts a 75% success rate. GAINSWave is a premium brand of shockwave therapy designed to remove micro-plaque and stimulate the growth of new blood vessels to improve blood flow.

GAINSWave Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSWave)

Erectile Dysfunction is a natural condition that affects every man with age. When men age, the vessels in their genitalia weaken as a result of built micro-plaque. This plaque restricts the blood flow that streams throughout the male member, resulting in a lack in the amount of blood required for erection. Subsequently, sensitivity declines along with the promotion of new blood vessels.

"For years, medical professionals have been searching for a concrete solution to treat the core of erectile dysfunction as opposed to just masking the symptoms with painful injections and pharmaceuticals," says Boris Havkin, MD. "From my experience, GAINSWave is that solution." The treatment is based on a series of over 30 clinical studies, and is supported by a network of over 320 urologists and medical professionals across the country.

Patients receiving GAINSWave have testified on their results, reporting improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between ejaculation. "It's also a powerful way to prevent ED. Until recently, most men were unaware that they could take their packages in for routine maintenance," adds Boris Havkin, MD.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie's disease. Havkin Urology is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 3021 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32934, USA.

Dr. Boris Havkin is a Board-certified Urologist and Urologic Surgeon. He's also a long term Member of Sexual Medicine Society of North America and International Society for Sexual Medicine. Havkin focuses on male health and provides GAINSWave treatment to men looking for a non-invasive solution to ED.

For More Information Contact:
Adrian Gonzalez
Social Media & PR Specialist
adrian@vitalityconnect.com
786-558-0338

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-erectile-dysfunction-treatment-gainswave-now-offered-by-havkin-urology-in-florida-300809486.html

SOURCE GAINSWave


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aHUMAN HEALTH : Abu Dhabi to host International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health
AQ
09:08aSADO STEAM SHIP : More than 80 injured in Japan ferry accident
AQ
09:01aCHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Challenger banks Onesavings and Charter Court in merger talks - Sky
RE
09:01aHappy 143rd Birthday to the Telephone From The Telephone Doctor
BU
08:45aSNC LAVALIN : Battling political crisis, Justin Trudeau denies wrongdoing
AQ
08:45aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : Bengaluru to have first home for Bronchial Thermoplasty for asthma patients
AQ
08:44aTESLA : investors sue CEO Elon Musk for repeated 'misstatements' on Twitter
AQ
08:42aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank management board agrees to Commerzbank merger talks - source
RE
08:41aSAFARICOM : Kitui Showground hosts Chapa Dimba na Safaricom
AQ
08:39aGCB BANK : Speaker Orders Minister Of Finance To Answer Questions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.