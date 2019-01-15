Log in
Revolutionary GAINSWave® Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered by Urology Austin, PLLC in Texas

01/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology Austin, PLLC is making waves in the medical world of sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer GAINSWave treatment! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

GAINSWave Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSWave)

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, GAINSWave can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

The GAINSWave network consists of over 300 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "So many men are relying on pills for temporary fixes for ED, and due to medical conditions, some men can't rely on pills at all. GAINSWave is a safe and optimal solution that doesn't require pills or surgery, and the results last much longer!" says Bryan Kansas, .

Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Urology Austin, PLLC is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at  11410 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759, USA.

Dr. Bryan Kansas is a board-certified Urologist who specializes in erectile dysfunction and men's urological health. Established in 1962, Urology Austin has over 40 healthcare providers serving patients at 18 convenient locations, and is the largest private urology practice in the Austin metro area.

For More Information Contact:
Adrian Gonzalez
Social Media & PR Specialist
adrian@gainswave.com
786-558-0338

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-gainswave-treatment-for-erectile-dysfunction-offered-by-urology-austin-pllc-in-texas-300778017.html

SOURCE GAINSWave


© PRNewswire 2019
