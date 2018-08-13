Revolutionize Cross-Border Travel Experience: Weconex Launches “DeerTrip” App

The 6th Lingnan Pass Innovator Conference was held on June 28th in
Guangzhou. In line with the theme of “March towards the Electronic
Payment 3.0 Era”, the highlights of this year’s conference were the
reveal of innovative products and services as well as win-win
cooperation in electronic payment for public transportation. As Lingnan
Pass enters its seventh year, the number of issued standard transport
cards and QR code users of Lingnan Pass have exceeded 70 million!
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005017/en/
The 6th Lingnan Pass Innovator Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
At this annual gathering for professionals in the transportation
industry, the conference guests include executives from the Guangdong
Public Transport Department, Guangzhou Public Transport Group, China
Transport Telecommunication & Information Center; authorities from
Guangdong Traffic Management Bureaus (Committees); representatives of
“China T-Union” from Guangdong Province, Fujian Province as well as
Urumqi and Xining. Besides, representatives of Korea and Singapore
transportation brands also attended the conference. As the strategic
partner of Lingnan Pass, Weconex
Group revealed its latest cross-border travel solution at the
conference.
Lingnan Pass moves forward on national transportation systems
integration
In 2017, the number of outbound tourists in China reached 128 million,
which is more than half of the number of independent domestic travelers.
The increasing demand for cross-border travel requires global transport
system operators to offer an integrated solution.
An integrated solution for cross-border transportation systems
As “The Belt and Road Initiative” fosters interconnection of New
Mobility as a Service, China has continuously invested in transportation
network infrastructures, including high-speed rails, railways, highways,
urban roads and rail transits. The realization of integrated
interregional transport networks and services has become a major
national strategic goal. Building an unimpeded cross-border transit
passage will mark an important milestone for China to strengthen its
position at an international level.
With the consistent enhancement of the user’s travel experience,
cross-border independent travel solution will extend the boundaries of
overseas travel, providing borderless travel services. At the
conference, Tseng Kuan-Chih, Vice President of Weconex Group, shared the
solution with the theme featuring “Journey without Limits, Travel with
Ease”. To meet the user needs for a personalized, diversified and
profound travel experience, as well as a more convenient overseas
payment and consumption, Weconex Group launches the “DeerTrip” app,
providing comprehensive one-stop public transport services for
inter-provincial and cross-border independent travelers.
With the integration of public transportation services at its core,
"DeerTrip" allows users to enjoy food, accommodation, transportation,
shopping and entertainment services at their fingertips. It resolves
bottlenecks in cross-border transit passage, such as difficulties in
service integration, complicated cross-border ticket booking and payment
processes, deficiency in travel services and delayed after-sales
responses.
“DeerTrip" makes cross-border travel easier and worry-free
1. Unified service interface – “DeerTrip” integrates various travel
services, offers tailored information on food, accommodation, travel,
shopping, and entertainment services, making the cross-border travel
time-saving and easy.
2. Convenient payments – A single account supports multiple payment
options and currencies, eliminating the inconvenience in currency
exchange and enabling faster cross-border transactions.
3. Comprehensive travel services – destination travel guides, shopping
tips and personalized tour and itinerary services – make every journey
unique and smooth.
4. One-stop customer services – cross-border travel consultations,
rescue services and multilingual user interface – quickly solve all the
problems during the journey.
“DeerTrip” cross-border travel solution integrates nationwide
transportation systems, provides personalized travel services, and aims
to establish a consolidated ecosystem of global transportation services,
resonating its core value of offering worry-free user travel experience.
Tseng Kuan-Chih said that currently many companies such as Guangdong
Lingnan Pass, Hong Kong OCTOPUS, Taipei EasyCard, Korea T-money,
Singapore Ezlink and Thailand Rabbit card, are actively involved in the
discussion of future cooperation. Joining with global leading service
providers, financial institutions, and other strategic partners,
“DeerTrip” app will meet the user’s various demands for transportation,
entertainment, retail, catering, shopping, accommodation, and ticketing
during their cross-border travel.
Accelerate global “Mobility as a Service”
As a leading transportation card system and the operating service
provider in China, Weconex aims to have a wider cooperation plan with
Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia. “By
building an interconnected cross-border transportation network, we hope
to provide the best user experience for worldwide travelers and
accelerate win-win cooperation among regions and countries,” said Tseng
Kuan-Chih, Vice President of Weconex Group.
Besides Northeast and Southeast Asia, European countries, such as
Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, and Russia
as well as major cities in the United States, including New York, Los
Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, are also target markets.
DeerTrip app has been fully connected to Huawei mobile device since
July. Huawei mobile users now can use the app throughout Guangdong
Province. In the future, DeerTrip will be integrated with global leading
smartphone vendors.
Furthermore, jointly organized by DeerTrip, Lingnan Pass and Huawei
wallet, a series of exciting promotions – free card activation,
attractive binding offers, and prize draws for annually free rides –
will be launched by the end of August. Users will be able to enjoy more
service offerings in upcoming quarters.
About Weconex Group
Weconex Group is a high-tech internet company headquartered in Guangzhou
with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi 'an,
Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong and so on. It is a leading
transportation system solution provider in China, committed to
accelerating the interconnection and internet-enabled transportation
services in China. Grounded with its core value of green travel and
public transport priority, the company provides efficient and fast
access and low-cost integrated solution.
Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong,
Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides “DeerTrip”,
Weconex also has comprehensive products and solutions for public
transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating
system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity
terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and
finance payment.
For more information, please check: http://www.weconex.com/En/index.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005017/en/