Rex Opportunity Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Rex Opportunity Corp. ("Rex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to welcome to the board of directors Thomas Kofman, Daniel Im and Dave Guebert.

Thomas Kofman is an experienced public company executive with a demonstrated history of working in the investment banking industry and in start-up companies. A strong business development professional with a Chartered Accountant designation from Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Thomas has over 30 years of experience in Capital Markets on both the debt and equity side. Thomas co-founded and ran M Partners, a full service institutional investment dealer for 15 years. Thomas has served in a number of senior management positions with a variety of companies, including his role as a founding officer of the first real estate investment trust in Canada.

Daniel Im is an executive with a unique financial and legal background offering more than 20 years of experience within industries such as data, technology, resources and retail. Daniel is a CPA, CA and a securities lawyer with a background in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance for public and private companies. Daniel is currently the Chief Financial Officer of RIWI Corp. (CSE), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. His previous roles include: CFO of Adriana Resources Inc. (now renamed Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.), Securities Lawyer at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and Audit Manager at Deloitte LLP. Daniel was a Director and on the Audit Committee of Geodrill Ltd. (TSX) from 2012 to 2019, after helping Geodrill with its IPO in 2010 as legal counsel.

Dave Guebert is the Chief Financial Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NEO). Dave is a CPA, qualified in both Alberta and Pennsylvania, and a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He started his career in 1979 at Deloitte where he qualified for his CPA designations. He went on to serve as the Controller for the XV Olympic Winter Games from 1986 to 1988. Since then he has taken on increasing senior roles, acting as Chief Financial Officer for a number of public and private companies, primarily in the technology industry. He currently sits as a board member and Audit Committee Chair for Legend Power Systems (TSXV), RMMI Inc. (CSE) and Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSXV). From 2010 to 2017, he was board member and Audit Committee Chair of Merus Labs International Inc. (TSX; NSDQ), a specialty pharmaceutical company.

"Rex is pleased Tom, Daniel and Dave are joining the board. Together they bring a wealth of business experience and strategic thinking crucial to creating shareholder value", said Jim Boyle, CEO.

Rex also announces the resignations from the board of directors of Julio DiGirolamo, Enrico Moretti and Bruce Reid. Julio will continue with the Corporation as CFO. Rex thanks Julio, Enrico and Bruce for their considered stewardship of the Corporation over the years.

Rex is pleased to announce that management is planning, evaluating, developing and implementing an internally generated business strategy intended to pivot the Corporation in to investing in content creators and influencers. Rex proposes to identify and reach out to content creators and influencers who derive direct pay revenue from social platforms, such as Twitch for game streamers and YouTube for video, to invest in creator and influencer revenue and growth.

